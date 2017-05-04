Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

Kolten Wong made amends for both a baserunning and a defensive miscue in the opener to help the St. Louis Cardinals level the originally scheduled four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at one victory apiece. After inclement weather postponed Wednesday's tilt, Wong looks to keep the Cardinals surging in the right direction on Thursday as the National League Central rivals conclude the set at Busch Stadium.

Wong made good on his promise to "turn it around" by capping a two-hit performance with an RBI single in Tuesday's 2-1 triumph for St. Louis (13-13), which has evened its record after winning 10 of its last 14. The 26-year-old Wong is 11-for-26 with five runs scored and four RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak and 7-for-16 versus Milwaukee this season. The Brewers have dropped six of their last 11 overall, beginning with three straight setbacks against the Cardinals from April 21-23. Domingo Santana went hitless in nine at-bats during that stretch but has rebounded by going 6-for-15 with three homers, seven RBIs and five runs scored in his last five contests.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (2-0, 2.10 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (2-3, 6.12)

Anderson has pitched well in six career meetings with St. Louis but owns an 0-2 record despite posting a 1.97 ERA. The 29-year-old settled for the first of his two straight no-decisions on April 22 despite allowing one unearned run and striking out six versus the Cardinals. Anderson followed that with his second consecutive six-inning outing, although he permitted four runs and as many hits while issuing a season-high three walks against Atlanta.

Wainwright snapped a season-opening three-game skid by striking out nine over five innings in a 6-3 victory at Milwaukee on April 21, improving to 15-8 lifetime versus the club. The 35-year-old answered that outing by benefiting from an early six-run barrage by his offense to help St. Louis sweep a doubleheader versus Toronto last Thursday. Wainwright overcame a four-run fifth inning, as well as his third homer allowed in his last three starts, to pick up his second straight win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee SS Orlando Arcia has gone 0-for-6 with two strikeouts in the series on the heels of recording two homers among his six hits and six RBIs in his previous four games.

2. Cardinals OF Dexter Fowler is 1-for-18 with eight strikeouts in five contests versus the Brewers this season.

3. A makeup date for Wednesday's postponed game has yet to be determined.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Cardinals 2