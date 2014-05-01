(Updated: CORRECTS “ninth” to “sixth” in graph 5)

Cardinals 9, Brewers 3: Allen Craig had four hits and three RBIs and Jon Jay added three hits and scored twice as host St. Louis defeated Milwaukee to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Matt Adams smacked a three-run homer and Craig also went deep as the Cardinals sent the Brewers to their second loss in the last seven games. Shelby Miller (3-2) gave up three runs and six hits in six innings and also had a run-scoring double.

Milwaukee starter Matt Garza (1-3) left in the fourth inning with a bruised right thumb. The right-hander gave up five runs, five hits and four walks before exiting.

The Brewers had a 3-1 lead after Mark Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the second and Carlos Gomez added a solo blast in the third. Adams hit his homer well over the right-center field fence in the bottom of the third to put St. Louis ahead for good.

Craig added a two-run double in the fourth to make it 6-3 before Miller and Jay each hit RBI doubles in the fifth. Craig homered to center in the sixth to make it a six-run margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Milwaukee LHP Wei-Chung Wang replaced Garza and allowed four runs and six hits in three innings. … Craig’s homer was originally ruled a double and was quickly switched to a homer when the umpiring crew checked the video. … Brewers C Martin Maldonado pitched the bottom of the eighth inning, giving up a lead single to Craig before retiring the next three batters.