Brewers 5, Cardinals 4

ST. LOUIS -- The Milwaukee Brewers sent the largest crowd in Busch Stadium III history home unhappy.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez collected a pair of hits and scored two runs Monday as Milwaukee edged the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 to spoil their home opener.

Right-hander Matt Garza (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing six hits and five walks over 5 2/3 innings. Garza gave up just two runs, one of which was earned, and fanned four.

Four relievers teamed up for the last 10 outs for the Brewers (2-5), with Francisco Rodriguez pitching the ninth for his first save.

Adam Wainwright (1-1) gave up eight hits and five runs, three earned, in seven innings as he absorbed the loss. Wainwright walked one and struck out four.

The Cardinals (3-3) outhit Milwaukee 9-8, but went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners.

First baseman Adam Lind’s fielder’s choice grounder scored Gomez to put the Brewers up 1-0 in the top of the first. A groundout by second baseman Scooter Gennett plated left fielder Khris Davis to make it 2-0 Milwaukee.

St. Louis got on the board in the third when first baseman Matt Adams’ infield out scored third baseman Matt Carpenter. A throwing error by Brewers shortstop Jean Segura in the fourth enabled Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong to come home with the tying run.

Milwaukee third baseman Aramis Ramirez’s groundout scored right fielder Ryan Braun in the sixth to snap a 2-2 tie. Gomez doubled Gennett home in the seventh, then scored on Wong’s throwing error after an infield hit by catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

Shortstop Jhonny Peralta drew St. Louis within a run with a two-run double in its half of the seventh. But pinch-hitter Randal Grichuk tapped out to reliever Jeremy Jeffress with runners at first and third to end the inning and quiet the crowd of 47,875.

NOTES: St. Louis C Tony Cruz returned the team after being on paternity leave over the weekend as his first child was born. C Ed Easley, who replaced Cruz for the Cincinnati series, was returned to Triple-A Memphis. ... Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy was back in the lineup Monday after a day off Sunday. Lucroy went 1-for-20 in the Brewers’ first five games. ... Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright started his team’s home opener Monday for the fourth time in his career.