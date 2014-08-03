Cardinals follow Wong way in 9-7 win

ST. LOUIS -- Second baseman Kolten Wong entered Saturday night’s game mired in a 6-for-36 slump, concerning St. Louis manager Mike Matheny to the point that he considered giving Wong a game off.

File that under the best moves one doesn’t make.

Wong went 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs, sparking the Cardinals to a 9-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at sold-out Busch Stadium.

“It worked out all right for us,” Matheny joked. “Kolten had a big night for us. You always have those questions about a young player when he starts to have a couple of rough days, but he bounced back.”

Wong finished a triple shy of the cycle and also stole his 16th base of the year. His performance led a 12-hit attack that drove former St. Louis pitcher Kyle Lohse off the mound after perhaps his worst outing this season.

Wong belted his seventh homer of the year in the bottom of the first inning and then slapped a two-run single to key a five-run second, his fourth hit in five career at-bats against Lohse (11-6).

“I faced him my first spring training (in 2012),” Wong said. “I know Kyle’s a competitor and he has a real good changeup. I wanted to make sure I stayed on top of him.”

Almost everyone in a white uniform stayed on top of Lohse. He allowed nine hits and nine runs (seven earned) before leaving after a two-run double by Oscar Taveras in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the Cardinals (58-51) a 9-5 lead.

It was only the second time in 23 starts that Lohse gave up more than four runs.

“It was just a rough one,” Lohse said. “I really didn’t have my good stuff today. Normally, I can make pitches, even if I don’t have it. I just left too many balls up over the plate. It’s pretty simple.”

St. Louis starter Justin Masterson (5-6) bagged the win in his debut despite some shaky moments. Acquired from Cleveland on Wednesday, Masterson permitted seven hits and five runs in six innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Masterson, pitching in his first MLB game since July 7 because of a balky knee, was arguably as much use at the plate as he was on the mound. His two-out single on an 0-2 pitch kept the second-inning rally going and his perfect sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning set up a sacrifice fly by third baseman Matt Carpenter.

Matheny cracked that Masterson sandbagged him with a scouting report of his hitting ability.

“Great opportunity,” Masterson said. “I felt a little rusty out there. I haven’t pitched in a major league game in a while. But the best thing about this was it was a team win. Everyone contributed.”

The Cardinals pulled within two games of the Brewers (61-50) in the National League Central, although they couldn’t rest easy.

Milwaukee drew within 9-7 in the seventh inning on an RBI double by center fielder Carlos Gomez and right fielder Ryan Braun’s second run-scoring groundout.

With an assist from Matheny, St. Louis closer Trevor Rosenthal notched his NL-leading 33rd save. After giving up a leadoff double to shortstop Jean Segura in the ninth, Rosenthal appeared to plunk second baseman Elian Herrera on the hand.

But Matheny asked for a replay review and umpires in New York City reversed plate umpire Phil Cuzzi’s call, saying the ball struck Herrera’s bat knob. Rosenthal induced a groundout and then whiffed the last two hitters.

“The thing I noticed was that there wasn’t any reaction (from Herrera) after he was hit,” Matheny said. “Our video guys were right on it.”

Third baseman Aramis Ramirez registered his second straight three-hit game for the Brewers and second baseman Scooter Gennett supplied a two-run double before leaving in the sixth inning with tightness in his quad.

However, it was the game’s other second baseman who played the starring role.

“I was swinging way too hard, trying to do way too much,” Wong said of his recent slump. “Tonight, I made an adjustment.”

NOTES: St. Louis CF Jon Jay (sore left wrist) didn’t start for a fourth straight game, although he could return to the starting lineup on Sunday. Jay was available for pinch-hitting duties. ... Milwaukee LF Khris Davis (left calf), who left Friday night’s game in the seventh inning, didn’t start Saturday night. But 2B Scooter Gennett (left index finger) was in the lineup after sitting out Friday night after suffering the injury while bunting in the batting cage. ... Boston announced that former Cardinals RHP Joe Kelly will make his first start Wednesday night in St. Louis against RHP Shelby Miller -- a matchup of close friends who had a tough time holding back emotions after Kelly’s trade Thursday.