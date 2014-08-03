Lackey wins debut as Cards edge Brewers

ST. LOUIS -- Milwaukee Brewers starter Matt Garza completely dominated the St. Louis Cardinals for six innings Sunday.

But his left oblique strain left the game’s remainder up to a bullpen that couldn’t even hold a 2-0 lead for two outs.

Bunching five of its six hits into the bottom of the seventh, St. Louis scored all of its runs for a 3-2 win that brought them within a game of Milwaukee in the National League Central.

The rally made a winner of starter John Lackey, making his Cardinals debut after being acquired Thursday morning from Boston in exchange for pitcher Joe Kelly and left fielder Allen Craig.

Lackey (12-7 combined) pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs with no walks and four strikeouts. It was the 150th win of his career, ranking sixth among active pitchers.

“I felt pretty good from the start,” Lackey said. “I started locating better as the game went on. It’s kind of cool to reach that number with a new team. It’s a good day for sure.”

It wasn’t shaping up so well until Garza was injured while throwing ball one to third baseman Matt Carpenter in the sixth. Garza retired Carpenter on the next pitch, and was walking up the dugout steps to hit in the seventh when manager Ron Roenicke pulled him.

Garza allowed just one hit, a leadoff double to first baseman Matt Adams in the fifth, and fanned four with no walks in a 71-pitch outing.

“He wasn’t going to bat,” Roenicke said of Garza. “He didn’t understand what I was telling him down below. I talked to him before that and he said he couldn’t go. When you’re talking about obliques, you can’t go out there.”

“I caught him last year in Texas and when he’s spotting his fastball like he did today,” St. Louis catcher A.J. Pierzynski said. “He’s as good as anyone around. But it wasn’t like we were saying, ‘OK, he’s out of there, now we can go.’ We’re just trying to bunch some hits together.”

Which the Cardinals did. After retiring his first hitter, reliever Zach Duke gave up a 442-foot homer to left fielder Matt Holliday, his 12th. Adams reached Duke for a single and Jeremy Jeffress came in from the bullpen.

Jeffress (0-1) promptly gave up sharp ground ball singles to shortstop Jhonny Peralta and Pierzynski, with Adams scoring on Pierzynski’s hit to tie the game. Rookie right fielder Oscar Taveras unknotted the game with a two-strike RBI single to right-center as the sellout crowd of 44,662 roared with approval.

“Garza wasn’t giving us much room,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “But their bullpen has done a good job this year. We just did a good job of bunching together our hits.”

Milwaukee put men on first and second with one out in the ninth against closer Trevor Rosenthal. But Rosenthal fanned pinch hitter Scooter Gennett with a changeup and whiffed Carlos Gomez on a half-swing for his NL-leading 34th save.

The result enabled the Cardinals (59-51) to pull even with the Brewers (61-51) in the loss column.

Milwaukee scored its runs in the first two innings. Third baseman Aramis Ramirez stroked a two-out single to left-center in the first to plate right fielder Ryan Braun, and first baseman Mark Reynolds hit his 19th homer in the second.

With Garza cruising along in a stadium where his career earned run average was 9.56 before Sunday, the Brewers appeared in control. But Garza’s untimely injury gave St. Louis the opening it needed.

“It felt like a muscle grab and it was one of those,” he said. “There’s too much time left in the season and I thought I’d make the smart play. I could have made it worse and been out the rest of the year.”

NOTES: St. Louis CF Jon Jay (sore left wrist) did not start for a fifth straight game and might not play until Tuesday, when the team opens a series with Boston. Jay was injured trying to check a swing on Tuesday night in San Diego. ... Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett (quad tightness) sat out Sunday and was replaced by Rickie Weeks. Gennett did not play Friday night after injuring his left index finger while bunting in batting practice. ... The Brewers sent RHP Jim Henderson back to their spring training base in Maryvale, Ariz., Friday to continue strengthening his pitching shoulder. Henderson went on the disabled list May 2 with right shoulder inflammation.