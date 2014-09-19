Cruz walk-off helps Cardinals edge Brewers in extras

ST. LOUIS -- Tony Cruz picked a perfect spot for his first walk-off hit since 2011.

St. Louis’ backup catcher singled home first baseman Matt Adams in the bottom of the 13th inning late Thursday night, lifting the Cardinals to a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium.

Cruz, who entered the game in the top of the 10th after starter Yadier Molina was pinch-run for in the ninth, was batting for only the second time since Sept. 9. He was hitting only .199 in 126 at-bats.

But Cruz, who lined into a double play in the 11th, grounded a 1-1 pitch from Jimmy Nelson (2-8) past diving shortstop Jean Segura. Adams, who reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a single by shortstop Jhonny Peralta, easily beat center fielder Carlos Gomez’s throw home as the remnants of a sellout crowd of 44,823 erupted.

Cruz’s only other walk-off hit came on July 9, 2011, when his pinch-hit double sunk Arizona.

“It’s not about me,” Cruz said when asked how big the hit was. “It’s about this team. Any way you can contribute at this time of the year, it’s huge.”

The hit kept St. Louis (85-68) 2 1/2 games ahead of Pittsburgh, a 3-2 winner over Boston, for first place in the National League Central. It also reduced the Cardinals’ magic number in the division to eight.

Meanwhile, the Brewers (79-74) fell six games back of St. Louis and 3 1/2 games behind the Pirates for the NL’s second wild-card spot. Milwaukee essentially has to sweep this weekend’s series in Pittsburgh to retain any kind of realistic playoff chance.

“We’ve got to try to win one game at a time and go from there,” Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun said.

The Brewers led 2-0 going into the bottom of the eighth, but the Cardinals concocted a two-out rally after Jonathan Broxton relieved starter Kyle Lohse with a man on first and one out.

Broxton induced a potential inning-ending double play from pinch-hitter A.J. Pierzynski on his first pitch, but first baseman Mark Reynolds simply tagged first and didn’t throw to second, thinking it was the third out.

It led to a walk of third baseman Matt Carpenter, followed by an RBI single by center fielder Jon Jay. Left fielder Matt Holliday then extended the inning with an infield single -- first base umpire Fieldin Culbreth’s out call was reversed via replay -- to fill the bases.

Adams worked just his 24th walk of the year, taking a 3-2 pitch high and outside to force Carpenter home with the tying run.

Milwaukee stranded six baserunners the next three innings, leaving the bases loaded in the 11th as Gomez fanned on an 0-2 breaking ball from Carlos Martinez. Braun then whiffed on a full-count slider in the 12th with catcher Jonathan Lucroy at second.

“We certainly missed plenty of opportunities,” Braun said. “Any time you lose a game at this point of the season, the magnitude grows. But this didn’t come down to a single play.”

Sam Freeman (2-0) worked a clean 13th for the win, capping seven scoreless innings by the St. Louis bullpen.

“They were in tough spots all the way through,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said, “and they gave us an opportunity to win.”

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by third baseman Aramis Ramirez, then expanded it to 2-0 an inning later when second baseman Scooter Gennett bounced a run-scoring single off Adams’ glove.

Lohse mowed down a lineup that has given him fits over the last two years, peppering him to the tune of a 6.63 ERA. In 7 1/3 innings, the veteran gave up only four hits and a run with a walk and two strikeouts.

Cardinals starter Shelby Miller permitting just five hits and two runs, one earned, in six innings. He walked none and fanned four.

Long after he departed, Miller was sitting in the team’s video room with video coordinator Chad Blair as Cruz prepared to play the role of unlikely hero.

“I asked Chad how many walk-off hits Tony’s had,” Miller said, “and Chad said, ‘After this, he’s going to have one.'”

NOTES: Adam Wainwright’s 2-0 win Wednesday night marked the 21st shutout of the year for St. Louis, its most since the 1968 team had 30. The Cardinals are tied with Tampa Bay for most shutouts in the majors. ... Milwaukee general manager Doug Melvin shot down a report Wednesday that the team had already decided to exercise its half of 3B Aramis Ramirez’s $14 million mutual option contract for next year. If both don’t sign off on it, Ramirez is due a $4 million buyout, to be paid in $2 million installments over the next two years. ... The Brewers will have a new Triple-A affiliate next year in the Pacific Coast League after Nashville opted to drop them in favor of Oakland. Milwaukee will likely end up in Fresno or Colorado Springs.