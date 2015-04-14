Brewers earn crucial early-season win vs. Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- The seventh game in a 162-game season is rarely critical, but there was no question that the Milwaukee Brewers needed something good to happen Monday.

And it certainly did. Spoiling the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener, Milwaukee beat ace Adam Wainwright in a 5-4 decision in front of the largest crowd in Busch Stadium III history.

After a 1-5 homestand, Milwaukee started a six-game road trip by pecking away at the veteran right-hander for eight hits and five runs, three earned, over seven innings. The Brewers won despite being outhit 9-8 and giving up two unearned runs off throwing errors by shortstop Jean Segura.

“It’s never a must-win (this early),” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said, “but we needed a win. When you’re starting a road trip through two tough cities and you’re facing Wainwright, you’ll take the win any way you can get it.”

Wainwright (1-1) retired 11 straight hitters in one stretch, but allowed the leadoff man to reach in four innings. Milwaukee scored every time, twice with the help of errors by second baseman Kolten Wong.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez’s bouncer was mishandled by Wong for a game-opening error and the Brewers cashed it in for an unearned run, Gomez coming home on a fielder’s choice chopper off first baseman Adam Lind’s bat.

In the seventh, after Gomez’s RBI double scored second baseman Scooter Gennett for a 4-2 lead, Wong’s throwing error following an infield hit by catcher Jonathan Lucroy enabled Gomez to score what proved to be the winning run.

Wong took blame for the loss, but Wainwright begged to differ.

“I could have very easily gotten out of those innings,” he said. “You can always point the blame all over the place, but it usually starts with the pitcher. Sometimes the defense picks you up, and sometimes you have to pick the defense up.”

St. Louis (3-3) also failed in critical situations at the plate, going 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranding a dozen men. It left men aboard in every inning but the ninth, when closer Francisco Rodriguez retired the Cardinals in order for his first save.

St. Louis pulled within a run in its half of the seventh when shortstop Jhonny Peralta sliced a two-run double that bounced off the glove of right fielder Ryan Braun. But the Cardinals failed to produce the equalizer with pinch-hitter Randal Grichuk tapping out to reliever Jeremy Jeffress with runners at the corners for the third out to quiet the crowd of 47,875.

Milwaukee starter Matt Garza (1-1) survived six hits and five walks over 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. Garza allowed just two runs, one of which was earned, and fanned four.

“He battled with just a fastball,” Roenicke said of Garza. “He really didn’t have command of his off-speed pitches. He did a good job of keeping us in the game.”

Gomez finished with two hits and two runs for the Brewers, while Gennett and third baseman Aramis Ramirez knocked in runs with infield outs.

Third baseman Matt Carpenter, left fielder Matt Holliday and Peralta each collected two hits for St. Louis. Peralta was robbed of a third when Rodriguez stabbed at and caught his liner up the middle to start the ninth.

Rodriguez admitted that he never saw the ball whiz off Peralta’s bat.

“I just threw my glove up and caught it,” he said, laughing.

It was a laugh -- and a win -- that Milwaukee needed.

NOTES: St. Louis C Tony Cruz returned the team after being on paternity leave over the weekend as his first child was born. C Ed Easley, who replaced Cruz for the Cincinnati series, was returned to Triple-A Memphis. ... Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy was back in the lineup Monday after a day off Sunday. Lucroy went 1-for-20 in the Brewers’ first five games. ... Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright started his team’s home opener Monday for the fourth time in his career.