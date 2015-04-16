Cardinals use seven pitchers in win over Brewers

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny did not want to use five relievers before getting to closer Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, but he did not have much of a choice.

After starter Lance Lynn threw 99 pitches through five innings, the next few pitchers eventually did their job, but trouble was always mere moments away.

”We had to use multiple guys because we kept getting into trouble,“ Matheny said. ”Someone else had to come in and do their job. Ideally that’s not what it looks like. We’d like to use guys for multiple innings, so we’re not getting them all up every night. But when you’re fighting to finish it up, you have to do what you’ve got to do.

“But I‘m not happy about that. It’s not how we’ve drawn it up. This is not what we’re going to do. We can‘t. It’s too much of a workload.”

As for Lynn, who won the 50th game of his career, Matheny said, “It was a full day even though it wasn’t as long as what he wanted. He wanted to go back out there as he always does.”

Lynn became the first Cardinals starter this season not to pitch at least six innings, which disappointed him.

“I wasn’t sharp,” Lynn said. “I threw a lot of pitches and got to a lot of deep counts. When they did swing, they fouled off a lot of pitches. I left the bullpen in a tough spot where they had to use a lot of guys. I have to be better than that.”

The Brewers punched out 10 hits, but left 11 runners on base, including three on second and three on third.

Said manager Ron Roenicke, “We certainly had our share of chances. We got a lot of hits early. But we’re just not stringing them together. We need to get a key hit and we need hits in bunches.”

Added catcher Jonathan Lucroy, “We need to get guys hot. Once that happens everyone will start moving forward and the other guys will catch hot, too.”

Rosenthal notched his third save of the season, although he allowed a run in the ninth after the other five relievers -- Kevin Siegrist, Seth Maness, Matt Belisle, Randy Choate and Jordan Walden -- gave up no runs and four hits in three innings.

The Cardinals jumped on Brewers starter Wily Peralta for two runs in the bottom of the first, stringing together three hits by the first three batters on just six pitches.

Third baseman Matt Carpenter led off the game with a single up the middle. Right fielder Jason Heyward laced a double down the left-field line, sending Carpenter to third. Left fielder Matt Holliday then also went the other way, stroking a single to right on the first pitch, scoring Carpenter and Heyward.

The Brewers cut the lead in half in the third when Lucroy worked Lynn for a one-out walk, just the eighth walk given up by Cardinals starters in their first 39 2/3 innings.

After right fielder Ryan Braun sent Lucroy to second with a single to right, third baseman Aramis Ramirez scored Lucroy with a two-out single that fell just in front of center fielder Jon Jay after a Lynn strikeout of first baseman Adam Lind. It was just the second time this season that a player walked by a St. Louis starter came around to score.

St. Louis extended its lead to 4-1 in the fourth. Shortstop Jhonny Peralta, Jay and catcher Yadier Molina opened the inning with singles, with Peralta scoring on Molina’s second hit of the game. Then, with two outs, Carpenter bounced a double off the wall in right field, scoring Jay, but the slow-footed Molina was stopped at third. Heyward bounced out to second to end the inning.

The Brewers’ final run in the ninth was driven in by Braun, who singled in pinch-runner and pitcher Kyle Lohse, who was on second base courtesy of a Rosenthal wild pitch. Lohse was running for center fielder Carlos Gomez, who suffered a strained hamstring beating out a potential double play.

NOTES: Brewers OF Gerardo Parra started in left field for the first time this season. He replaced Khris Davis, who had started all seven games in left and reached base safely in each game. Parra, who had two previous starts this year in right field, homered off Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn in St. Louis on Sept. 16. ... Lynn made the 99th start of his career on Wednesday night. ... The open date Tuesday was the fourth for the Cardinals in the first 10 days of the season thanks to three scheduled off days and a postponed game in Chicago. ... Similar to other games around the major league, all players, coaches and managers wore uniform No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day on the 68th anniversary of his debut as the first African-American player. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez, who limped off the field after beating out a potential double play in the top of the ninth, will have further tests on a strained hamstring, and he will not play in Thursday afternoon’s series finale.