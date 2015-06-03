Lynn, Cardinals squeak past Brewers

ST. LOUIS -- Matt Holliday’s National League-record streak ended as he watched strike three nip the inside corner, followed shortly by the conclusion of his night, courtesy of plate umpire Joe West’s right arm.

But the ejection of Holliday and manager Mike Matheny wasn’t enough to keep the St. Louis Cardinals from following the Milwaukee Brewers’ 1-0 win on Monday night with one of their own on Tuesday night.

Starter Lance Lynn (4-4) threw 7 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in beating Milwaukee (18-35) for the second time this year.

Reliever Kevin Siegrist got the eighth inning’s last out, and closer Trevor Rosenthal worked the ninth for his 16th save in 17 chances, inducing a game-ending 5-4-3 double play from third baseman Aramis Ramirez with runners at the corners.

“Heard it was a real nice turn from (second baseman) Kolten (Wong),” Matheny said. “I obviously didn’t see it. I heard the cheer from the crowd.”

That was in stark contrast to the bottom of the seventh, when the sellout audience of 42,835 rocked Busch Stadium with boos.

Holliday looked at a 1-2 pitch from starter Tyler Cravy and thought it was inside. West disagreed, ringing Holliday up. Holliday argued at length and gestured at least three times toward West as he ambled back to the dugout, finally earning the fourth ejection of his career.

It also ended Holliday’s 45-game streak of reaching base to start the season, just eight shy of the MLB record held by Derek Jeter.

“I was surprised,” Holliday said of the ejection. “I didn’t say anything vulgar. Usually, the umpires will let a veteran player have his say. But I guess he didn’t want to hear anything about balls and strikes.”

Matheny took up the argument at that point, saying enough to pick up his ninth career ejection from West.

“I was shocked that he came out of the game,” Matheny said of Holliday. “I don’t expect them to give extra rope for things like streaks, but I know Matt wasn’t swearing. That’s not a game I want to come out of as well.”

Nevertheless, Matheny’s team got the last six outs with him and Holliday in the clubhouse, improving to 34-18 and opening up a six-game lead in the National League Central.

The game’s only run came in the bottom of the second inning when first baseman Mark Reynolds looped a two-out single into center field, scoring right fielder Randal Grichuk from second.

It was enough to make a tough-luck loser out of Cravy, who allowed only four hits and a run over seven innings in his major league debut. Pitching from the stretch all game, a habit he started in 2013 when he was a reliever, Cravy walked two and struck out six.

“I found it more comfortable and easier to execute pitches from the stretch,” Cravy said. “I think after the first inning, I calmed down a little and tried to execute pitches, and not overthrow.”

St. Louis won despite sending just 26 batters to the plate, only two over the minimum. It stranded just one runner, hitting into three double plays.

“We were fortunate to win that one,” Matheny summed up.

NOTES: Milwaukee claimed INF Hernan Perez off waivers from Detroit on Tuesday, designating INF Elian Herrera for assignment. Herrera batted .212 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 99 at-bats this year. ... St. Louis has lost the first game of its last five home series with the Brewers, dating back to last April. ... Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind (back), who didn’t start in the last two games, was back in the lineup Tuesday night, hitting fourth and going 1-for-4. Lind pinch-hit a ninth-inning single Monday night but was replaced by a pinch-runner.