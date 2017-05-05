Aguilar's first MLB homer helps Brewers edge Cards

ST. LOUIS -- For the St. Louis Cardinals or the few who braved damp, cold conditions to watch Thursday night's game, it was one they'll probably want to forget.

For Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jesus Aguilar, it was an occasion he'll probably never want to forget.

The 26-year old Aguilar launched the first homer of his big league career in the seventh inning, snapping a tie and giving Milwaukee a 5-4 victory at Busch Stadium.

"I haven't stopped smiling since I hit it," he said through an interpreter.

Aguilar's blast came on a 2-1 pitch from Matt Bowman (1-1) in his 100th career at-bat -- he had 58 in brief callups the last three years with Cleveland -- and flew 415 feet over the Brewers' bullpen in left-center.

Aguilar's teammates erupted in the dugout, happy for the man who's toiled for most of the last nine years in the minors, belting 140 homers. Minutes after Neftali Feliz secured his eighth save, they showed Aguilar how happy they were, treating him to a post-game beer shower.

"It was the most excited I've seen our team this year," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "He's been a good teammate for a lot of guys. You're happy to see that happen for sure. He does the right thing every day."

The Brewers' bullpen did a lot of right things as well. Picking up the slack after starter Chase Anderson struggled through 4 2/3 innings and 99 pitches, five relievers kept St. Louis (13-14) off the board for the night's remainder.

Oliver Drake (2-0) worked around two baserunners in the sixth to get the win, his second of the series. The result gave Milwaukee (15-14) its first series victory against its National League Central rival since April 2014, a span of 17 series which included 15 defeats and two splits.

"I think people are starting to realize we're a lot better than they thought," center fielder Keon Broxton said. "Personally, I never doubted our team. I think we actually have a lot of room for improvement."

While the Brewers headed for a weekend series with Pittsburgh feeling good, the Cardinals flew to Atlanta looking for answers and some help in an outfield that in consecutive innings took some serious injury hits.

After center fielder Dexter Fowler tripled home two runs in the second to stake Adam Wainwright to a 3-0 lead, right fielder Stephen Piscotty tried to beat out a slow bouncer to third. His right hamstring protested as he crossed the bag. Piscotty was removed with a strain.

During Milwaukee's three-run third, Fowler dove for and missed Hernan Perez's drive to the gap in left-center field that resulted in a double. Fowler didn't return for the fourth, the team citing a right shoulder strain.

For the last six innings, the St. Louis outfield consisted of shortstop Aledmys Diaz in left, normal left fielder Randal Grichuk in center and Jose Martinez in right. Diaz, who had never played an inning in the outfield during his pro career or in his native Cuba, handled one chance without error.

Piscotty said after the game that he was optimistic that he could rejoin the team in Atlanta, although he is staying in St. Louis overnight for evaluation.

"That's kind of our worst nightmare," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of the injuries.

Outfielder Tommy Pham is joining the team Friday, a sign that Fowler or Piscotty could end up hitting the 10-day disabled list.

The teams combined for 25 hits and stranded 24 baserunners in the 3-hour, 29-minute game. Neither starter lasted past five innings, running up high pitch counts as they worked around non-stop traffic.

Anderson gave up seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings, issuing three walks and fanning six. St. Louis' Adam Wainwright allowed 10 hits and four runs in five innings, walking three and whiffing four.

Broxton went 4-for-5 with a solo homer in the fifth, missing the cycle by a triple. Perez and Travis Shaw each collected three hits for the Brewers, with Shaw doubling home two runs in the third.

NOTES: Milwaukee consummated a minor league trade Thursday, shipping OF Victor Roache to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Roache was batting .178 at Double-A Biloxi with 26 strikeouts in 74 at-bats. ... St. Louis 3B Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory infection) will start a rehab assignment Friday at Single-A Palm Beach. Peralta went on the 10-day DL April 17. ... Milwaukee minor league RHP Phil Bickford was hit by a line drive while throwing batting practice at extended spring training and broke his hand. Bickford is serving a 50-game suspension after failing a drug test.