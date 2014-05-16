FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Brewers at Cubs
May 16, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Brewers at Cubs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Milwaukee Brewers begin a season-long 10-game road trip Friday afternoon with the first of three at the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee owns the National League’s top winning percentage on the road, boasting a 12-5 mark after opening 11-1 away from home. It enters the trip on a positive note after a walk-off 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Brewers’ fourth win in five games following a 2-7 stretch.

The Cubs have dropped nine of 11 after a 5-3 loss in St. Louis on Thursday, capping a 2-6 road trip. Starlin Castro continued his solid play with a two-run homer in the loss, his sixth extra-base hit on the excursion. Castro was 5-for-12 in a three-game series at Milwaukee in April and had a two-homer game in the finale to help Chicago avoid a sweep.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (4-1, 2.75 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (0-3, 1.45)

Milwaukee has won six of the last seven games started by Lohse, who allowed two earned runs in six innings in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Saturday. He has walked just two batters in 25 1/3 innings over his last four starts but has given up a home run in each of his last three outings after going four appearances without serving one up. Lohse is 5-6 with a 5.15 ERA in 20 career starts versus Chicago.

Samardzija remains without a win despite a sparkling ERA that ranks second in the National League. He did not factor in the decision after limiting Atlanta to just two hits and a walk in six scoreless innings on Saturday, extending his streak of innings without an earned run to 15. The 29-year-old, who has a 2.48 ERA in 26 career games (13 starts) in May, has limited the Brewers to 42 hits in 55 1/3 innings over 20 appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers OF Ryan Braun is 7-for-16 with two home runs against Samardzija.

2. Milwaukee is 9-4 in one-run games.

3. Cubs OF Junior Lake was 5-for-14 with seven RBIs in the three-game series at St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Cubs 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
