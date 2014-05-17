Preview: Brewers at Cubs

Matt Garza makes his return to Wrigley Field on Saturday when he leads the Milwaukee Brewers into the second of three straight matchups at the Chicago Cubs. Garza won 21 games over two-plus years with the Cubs before being traded to Texas last summer. His return to the National League Central this season afforded him an early chance to face his former teammates last month, and the right-hander responded by allowing two runs in seven innings of a 5-2 victory at home.

That is one of three wins in four meetings between the teams for Milwaukee this season, the latest a 4-3 triumph in Friday’s series opener. Chicago received home runs from Darwin Barney and Junior Lake but was hurt by three errors, two wild pitches and a passed ball in falling for the 10th time in its last 12 games. The Brewers have won five of six overall and are 39-17 against the Cubs since 2011.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-3, 4.98 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (2-3, 4.56)

Garza has a 7.07 ERA in three starts since dominating the Cubs on April 25. Included in that stretch was a rough outing at St. Louis in which he gave up five runs in three innings, lifting his road ERA to 8.36. The 30-year-old is 12-7 with an impressive 2.70 mark in 28 career starts at Wrigley Field.

While Garza has scuffled of late, Jackson has been a bit better, allowing four runs while striking out 12 in 13 innings this month. The veteran has yielded just two home runs in 47 1/3 innings on the year and has not issued more than two walks in a start since April 8. Jackson is 4-6 with a 3.69 ERA in 12 career starts against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Lake has two home runs and eight RBIs in his last four games.

2. Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy is 9-for-26 with two homers and two doubles against Jackson.

3. Milwaukee is 13-5 in its last 18 games at Wrigley Field.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Cubs 4