Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers’ bats haven’t been quieted often, and the Brewers hope the offense can rebound from a tough day to claim a third straight series victory with a win over the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The Brewers were shut out 3-0 on Saturday — the second time the Cubs have blanked them this season — for just their second loss in seven games. The win snapped a three-game skid for the Cubs, who haven’t won a series since taking two of three from St. Louis from May 2-4.

Right-hander Marco Estrada looks to continue his dominance of the Cubs — he’s 5-0 with a 3.71 ERA in 12 games (seven starts) against them, including a victory last month in Milwaukee. Estrada has neutralized the Cubs’ left-handed bats, stifling Anthony Rizzo (1-for-18) and Nate Schierholtz (1-for-11). Cubs left-hander Travis Wood has dropped his last three decisions against Milwaukee, including a loss last month in which he was tagged for five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Marco Estrada (3-1, 3.28 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (3-4, 4.91)

Estrada has recorded quality starts in six of his eight outings this season despite surrendering 10 home runs. The 30-year-old turned in one of his best performances of the year last time out, holding Pittsburgh to one run over six innings while striking out eight. It was his first win since beating the Cubs on April 26, when he allowed three runs over 7 2/3 innings and struck out nine.

Wood has endured two straight shaky starts, allowing 12 earned runs over 10 innings — in large part because of eight walks. He still managed to pick up a win the last time out despite giving up five runs (four earned) in six innings as the Cubs pounded St. Louis 17-5. The 27-year-old is 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers CF Carlos Gomez, who was eligible to return from a three-game suspension Saturday but sat out with lower back tightness, is 3-for-16 against Wood.

2. Cubs SS Starlin Castro is 8-for-21 with three extra-base hits against Estrada, and C Welington Castillo is 4-for-14 with three home runs.

3. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy is hitting .347 on the road this season but is 2-for-14 in his career against Wood.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Cubs 3