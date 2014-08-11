Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers survived a big test from the top two teams in the National League West and hope to take advantage of a lesser-regarded opponent. The Brewers open up a seven-game trip at the last-place Chicago Cubs on Monday. Milwaukee took two of three each from the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers last week and sit two games clear of the St. Louis Cardinals atop the NL Central.

Chicago avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-2 win in 12 innings over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday while getting an RBI among two hits from rookie Javier Baez. The phenom is capable of some highlights like his two-homer game at Colorado last week but struck out nine times in 15 at-bats over the weekend and committed his second error on Sunday. The Brewers lost two of three at Wrigley Field in May but owns a 31-25 record on the road.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (6-6, 3.54 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (6-3, 2.80)

Gallardo was knocked out of a start after only four innings on Wednesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and four walks in a loss against San Francisco. The Mexico native had yielded a total of eight hits in 14 2/3 scoreless innings over his previous two outings. Gallardo is facing Chicago for the first time this season and is 8-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 17 career starts against the division rivals.

Arrieta is hoping to bounce back from one of the worst performances of his career after getting knocked around for nine runs on 13 hits over five innings in a loss at Colorado. The 28-year-old had allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his previous 11 starts. Arrieta last pitched against Milwaukee on Sept. 19, 2013, allowing one run and three hits in seven innings to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have had six of their last 12 games go to extra innings.

2. Milwaukee 1B Mark Reynolds is 1-for-15 over his last six games.

3. Chicago struck out 44 times in the three-game series against Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Cubs 2