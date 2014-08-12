Preview: Brewers at Cubs

Wily Peralta aims to become the first 15-game winner in the majors - unless St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright beats him to it Tuesday - but he will have to do it against an opponent that has beaten him twice this season. Peralta and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers look for a second straight win over the Chicago Cubs to open their four-game set. Milwaukee hopes to pad its 2 1/2-game lead over Pittsburgh in the National League Central.

Cubs stars Starlin Castro (10-for-21, two home runs) and Anthony Rizzo (8-for-19, four homers) have been particularly successful against the Brewers’ unlikely ace. Peralta might be catching the Cubs at the right time, though, as they have run up some alarming offensive stats during the first four games of their homestand, striking out 53 times while drawing only two walks. Milwaukee leads the season series 6-4 and is 32-25 on the road.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (14-6, 3.42 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (3-1, 2.10)

Peralta has won his last five starts, posting a 1.64 ERA and holding opponents to a .203 average over that span. He racked up a career-high nine strikeouts in Thursday’s win over San Francisco, allowing one run and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Peralta is 2-4 with a 4.07 ERA in seven starts against the Cubs and has been dinged for nine runs in 12 2/3 innings in two losses to Chicago this year.

Hendricks’ audition for next year’s rotation is off to a roaring start, and the 24-year-old has recorded four straight quality starts. He showed some endurance Thursday at Coors Field, holding Colorado to two runs over eight innings in his second straight win. Hendricks, who has never faced Milwaukee, has allowed one run in 13 1/3 innings over two home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Castro is hitting .415 during a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Milwaukee starting pitchers have recorded a 2.44 ERA with 17 quality starts over the past 20 games.

3. Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez, who leads the majors with 36 saves, is one behind Rollie Fingers (341) for 11th on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Cubs 2