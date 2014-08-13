Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers figured to pad their National League Central lead with a four-game trip to face the last-place Chicago Cubs, but that hasn’t been the case so far. After splitting the first two games of the series, the Brewers look to get their offense back on track Wednesday. Milwaukee managed only six hits - all singles - while being shutout 3-0 on Tuesday as Pittsburgh narrowed its division lead to 1 1/2 games.

Brewers right-hander Kyle Lohse looks to beat the Cubs for the third time this season after allowing three runs over seven innings May 16 in Chicago and tossing a three-hit shutout June 1 in Milwaukee. Lohse hopes to continue the Brewers’ recent trend of strong starting pitching - they have recorded quality starts in 18 of the past 21 games. The Brewers hold a 6-5 lead in the season series but have been shut out in four of their five losses to the Cubs.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (11-6, 3.33 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (1-1, 3.25)

Lohse is winless in his last three starts, though he has recorded quality starts in two of them. The 35-year-old held the Dodgers to one run over six innings last time out but didn’t factor in the decision in a 9-3 victory. Lohse is 7-6 with a 4.71 ERA in 22 career starts against the Cubs including a 3-2 mark and a 4.60 ERA in eight outings at Wrigley Field.

Wada has held his own in his first stint in the majors, allowing two or fewer runs in four of his five starts. The 33-year-old from Japan has not factored in the decision his last two times out, but notched a quality start Friday versus Tampa Bay, allowing two runs over six innings. Wada has never faced the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago slugger Anthony Rizzo, who snapped an 18-game drought with his 26th homer Tuesday, is 9-for-20 against Lohse, one of few Cubs who has had success against the veteran.

2. The Brewers are 56-2 when leading after eight innings while the Cubs are 0-58 when trailing after eight.

3. Cubs SS Starlin Castro is batting .400 during an 11-game hitting streak but is 7-for-36 with no extra-base hits versus Lohse.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Cubs 2