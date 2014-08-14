Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers are still atop the National League Central, but their struggling offense is cause for concern as they try to salvage a four-game split with the host Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The Brewers have totaled six runs while losing three of their past four games, including two straight to Chicago. Milwaukee’s lead over Pittsburgh is down to 1 1/2 games with a three-game road series against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers looming this weekend.

All of the Brewers’ offense in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss came on back-to-back homers from Rickie Weeks and Martin Maldonado, but the Cubs also got back-to-back blasts from young stars Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs hope inconsistent right-hander Edwin Jackson can pick up where he left off the last time he faced the Brewers, against whom he struck out 11 in seven shutout innings May 17. Chicago pitchers have recorded seven straight quality starts.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Mike Fiers (1-1, 1.80 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (6-12, 5.61)

Fiers’ return to the big leagues marked a return to the strong form he showed in 2012. The 29-year-old limited the Dodgers to one run and three hits over eight innings to earn his first major-league win since May 21, 2013, and his first as a starter since Sept. 8, 2012. Fiers has made one start and one relief appearance against the Cubs, going 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA.

Jackson has posted consecutive quality starts for the first time since May, but was on the wrong end of a shutout Saturday against Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old allowed four runs (three earned) over six innings and lost for the fifth time in his last six decisions. Jackson is 5-6 with a 3.38 ERA in 13 starts against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Starlin Castro is riding a season-best 12-game hitting streak, two games shy of his career high.

2. Brewers 2B Rickie Weeks, who homered Wednesday, is 6-for-16 with two homers during a six-game hitting streak.

3. The teams have split 12 games in 2014. The Cubs have not won the season series from the Brewers since 2010.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Cubs 4