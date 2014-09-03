Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers are still on the right side of the playoff bubble, but it’s in danger of popping if they don’t turn things around quickly. Visiting Milwaukee looks to snap a seven-game losing streak and halt its slide down the National League Central standings when it wraps up a three-game series with the resurgent Chicago Cubs. The Brewers have fallen two games behind NL Central leader St. Louis but lead Atlanta by 1 1/2 games for the second wild card.

Milwaukee has been outscored 49-14 during its skid and is out of first place in the division for the first time since the opening week of the season, while Chicago has won 11 of its last 17 behind an exciting group of young players. Cubs rookie Kyle Hendricks looks to keep the Brewers reeling and pick up where he left off Aug. 12, when he shut out Milwaukee for 7 1/3 innings. Brewers right-hander Matt Garza will come off the disabled list to start against his former team, and he will have to contend with Chris Coghlan, who is 4-for-7 with four extra-base hits against him.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (7-7, 3.58 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (5-1, 1.91)

Garza’s pitch count likely will be limited in his first start since Aug. 3, when he strained a muscle in his left rib cage. The 30-year-old had strung together three strong starts before the trip to the DL, allowing two runs over 21 innings. Garza has split two starts against the Cubs this season, allowing two runs over seven innings in a win April 25 in Milwaukee and giving up three runs in seven frames in a loss May 17 at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks has been outstanding since his call-up in July, posting quality starts in seven of his first nine big-league outings. The Cubs have won eight of nine games the 24-year-old has started with the lone defeat coming in a 1-0 loss to St. Louis. Hendricks pitched well against the Cardinals last time out, allowing two runs and five hits over six innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Starlin Castro left Tuesday’s game with a sprained left ankle, but initial tests ruled out any fracture.

2. Brewers CF Carlos Gomez (sprained left wrist) will be shut down for a week before resuming baseball activities.

3. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo, who has missed eight straight games, had an MRI exam and was diagnosed with a mild lower back strain but has not yet been shut down for the season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 3