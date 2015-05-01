Preview: Brewers at Cubs

Big ticket-free agent pitcher Jon Lester goes for his first victory of the season in his fifth opportunity as the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to open a three-game set. Lester signed a six-year, $155 million deal with the Cubs in the offseason and has yet to give up fewer than three runs or pitch more than six innings.

Lester faces a Milwaukee squad which is only 2-7 on the road and has the least wins in the majors (five), but has struggled more on the mound than at the plate. Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun belted two homers in Wednesday’s 8-3 victory at Cincinnati and teammate Adam Lind is 13-for-31 with three blasts during an eight-game hitting streak. Winless Wily Peralta gets the nod for the Brewers, who own a National League-worst 4.78 ERA and have given up a major league-most 31 homers through Wednesday. Peralta will have to deal with Dexter Fowler, who is 10-for-21 during a six-game hit streak.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (0-3, 5.04 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (0-2, 6.23)

Peralta lost each of his last three starts but surrendered only two runs over six innings last time out Saturday against St. Louis. The 25-year-old Dominican Republic native, who won a career-best 17 games in 2014, has given up 32 hits in 25 innings in April. Anthony Rizzo (11-for-24, five homers, 11 RBIs) and Starlin Castro (11-for-24, two homers) have both hit well versus Peralta, who is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA all time against the Cubs.

Lester is coming off his best start, reaching a season-high six innings for the second time while allowing three runs with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a no-decision at Cincinnati. The 31-year-old has 24 strikeouts and only five walks, but has permitted 29 hits (.322 batting average against) in 21 2/3 innings overall. Braun and Aramis Ramirez are both 3-for-7 versus Lester, who is 0-2 in two starts with a 2.93 ERA against the Brewers.

WALK OFFS

1. Milwaukee All-Star CF Carlos Gomez (hamstring) could be activated for Saturday’s game.

2. Chicago C Miguel Montero is 6-for-12 with a homer and three RBIs over his past three contests.

3. The Cubs, who have won four of their last five overall, went 5-1 in the last six meetings with a 29-13 edge in runs scored against Milwaukee last season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Brewers 1