Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs haven’t gone unbeaten in four consecutive series since 2012, but they can change that with a second consecutive win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The Cubs have won five of their last six games and have won or tied three straight series.

Rookie Addison Russell’s first major-league homer - he beat fellow phenom Kris Bryant to the punch - lifted the Cubs to a 1-0 win in Friday’s series opener, and the Cubs’ talented young nucleus continues to garner attention. “It’s a good team,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke told reporters. “All that young talent last year, and you add two more young guys they really like, and then you add the free agents. ... They’ve added some nice pieces to a really great young group of players.” The Brewers’ often anemic offense managed only four hits against Jon Lester and two relievers Friday. Help is on the way with center fielder Carlos Gomez set to come off the disabled list Saturday, but the Brewers will still be short-handed with catcher Jonathan Lucroy and second baseman Scooter Gennett on the disabled list.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Mike Fiers (0-3, 5.79 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.03)

Fiers has yet to make it through six innings in four starts this season and has lasted only four frames in his last two outings. The 29-year-old did not factor in the decision last time out versus St. Louis, allowing two runs (one earned) and nine hits over four innings. Fiers is 2-1 with a 1.77 ERA in four games (three starts) against the Cubs.

Arrieta has posted quality starts in each of his four outings this season and has won his last two starts. The 29-year-old beat Cincinnati last time out, giving up two runs and four hits over six innings with six strikeouts. Arrieta is 2-2 with a 2.59 ERA in five starts against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-7 with a double and a homer versus Fiers.

2. Brewers 1B Adam Lind is 4-for-11 with a double and a homer against Arrieta, but the rest of the Brewers’ roster is a combined 8-for-47 against him.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler is 11-for-25 during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 2