Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to pick up their first series win of the season with a victory Sunday against the host Chicago Cubs. The Brewers evened the three-game set with a 6-1 victory Saturday behind four hits from Jean Segura and a two-run homer from Ryan Braun.

The win was Milwaukee’s second in its last eight games against the Cubs. Now the Brewers aim for their first back-to-back wins of 2015. “We’re starting to get some breaks, which for a long time we got nothing,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke told reporters. “The other teams have outplayed us too, but the breaks are important to get.” Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel looks to continue his dominance over Milwaukee - he’s 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA in six career starts against the Brewers.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Netowrk, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-2, 4.03 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (2-1, 3.55)

Nelson’s terrific start to the season came crashing down in his last outing, as he allowed seven runs over 2 1/3 innings in a loss at Cincinnati. The 25-year-old issued five walks and surrendered his first home run of the season. Nelson lost both of his starts against the Cubs a year ago and is 0-2 with a 5.02 ERA in two starts and two relief appearances against them.

Hammel is coming off his best outing of the season after shutting out Pittsburgh over eight innings on Monday. The 32-year-old struck out seven and allowed only four hits, and he has piled up 23 strikeouts compared to one walk in four starts in 2015. Hammel was 2-0 against the Brewers last season and did not allow a run in 14 innings over two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs LF Chris Coghlan is 4-for-6 with two doubles and a homer versus Nelson.

2. Three Brewers - 1B Adam Lind (5-for-17, 2 HR), and OFs Gerardo Parra (8-for-22) and Ryan Braun (5-for-13, 2B) - have enjoyed success against Hammel.

3. Brewers CF Carlos Gomez returned from the disabled list Saturday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Brewers 3