Preview: Brewers at Cubs

Facing the Milwaukee Brewers helped jumpstart the Chicago Cubs’ current hot streak, and they hope it can continue when they begin a three-game home set against the same National League Central rivals on Tuesday. The Cubs swept four games in Milwaukee early in a stretch in which they have won 10 of their last 11 games to take a 3 1/2-game lead over San Francisco for the second NL wild card.

The sweep of the Brewers gave Chicago a 6-4 lead in the season series, but six of the 10 contests have been decided by one or two runs. “We won a lot of tight games up there,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “We did a lot of things well in Milwaukee, and that really kind of pushed us back in the right direction.” The Cubs get their second look at Brewers rookie Taylor Jungmann after handing him a loss July 31 in Milwaukee. Veteran right-hander Dan Haren makes his second start for the Cubs since being acquired from Miami at the trade deadline as he looks to improve upon his 2-1 record and 1.85 ERA in five games (four starts) against the Brewers.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (6-3, 2.26 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Dan Haren (7-7, 3.49)

Jungmann has been one of few bright spots for the Brewers, putting up solid numbers since being called up in June. The 25-year-old has allowed more than two earned runs only once in 11 starts and recorded quality starts in six of his last seven outings. Jungmann snapped a two-start losing streak last time out, holding San Diego to two runs over seven innings with a career-high eight strikeouts.

Haren’s tenure with the Cubs started on a sour note when he allowed a leadoff home run to Pittsburgh’s Gregory Polanco, but he settled in and kept Chicago in the game. The 34-year-old gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings during his Cubs debut, surrendering a pair of home runs. The long ball has been an issue for Haren, who has given up 23 homers this season -- eight in his last four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs RF Jorge Soler is 12-for-31 during a career-best nine-game hitting streak.

2. Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez has converted 31 consecutive save opportunities dating to last season and has worked 10 consecutive scoreless outings against the Cubs since Aug. 30, 2012.

3. Chicago rookie C/LF Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-26 with three homers, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored over his past seven contests.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Cubs 3