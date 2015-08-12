Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs look to match their longest winning streak of the season when they continue a three-game series with the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The surging Cubs aim for their third six-game streak of the year — and their second in two weeks — when the National League Central rivals meet for the sixth time in 12 games.

The Cubs swept a four-game series in Milwaukee from July 30-Aug. 2 and picked up where they left off with a 6-3 victory Tuesday. Chicago has won 11 of its last 12 to move a season-high 15 games above .500 and open a four-game lead over San Francisco for the second wild-card, while Milwaukee has dropped three of four and nine of its last 13. Brewers right-hander Matt Garza faces his former team for the second time this month after taking the loss Aug. 1 in Milwaukee. Garza, who is 12-9 with a 2.97 ERA all-time at Wrigley Field, will oppose right-hander Jason Hammel, who is 7-0 with a 2.18 ERA against the Brewers after a win July 31.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (6-12, 4.95 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (6-5, 3.17)

Garza is working on his highest ERA since his first stint in the majors in 2006, but he has pitched better of late. The 31-year-old has recorded quality starts in three of his last four outings and is coming off perhaps his best performance of the season, allowing one run and two hits over seven innings to beat San Diego. Garza is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts against the Cubs over the past two seasons.

Hammel hasn’t been quite himself since a hamstring injury in his final start before the All-Star break, going 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA over four starts since. The 32-year-old was subject to a quick hook last time out, leaving with no outs in the fifth despite a 5-2 lead. Hammel has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his nine career starts against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs RF Jorge Soler is 13-for-34 with eight RBIs during a career-best 10-game hitting streak.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun, a career .342 hitter at Wrigley Field, is expected to return to the lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duties Tuesday with a stiff back.

3. Chicago’s Starlin Castro, who has ceded his starting job to SS Addison Russell, entered Tuesday’s game at second base and is expected to see more time there against left-handed pitching.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 3