Preview: Brewers at Cubs

Jake Arrieta has beaten 13 different teams this season, but the Milwaukee Brewers aren’t one of them. The Chicago Cubs right-hander will try to change that when he aims for his 20th victory of the season Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Arrieta is 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA in seven career starts against Milwaukee, including an 0-1 mark and 4.91 ERA in two meetings in 2015. He hopes his third crack at the Brewers this season will produce a milestone victory – the Cubs haven’t had a 20-game winner since Jon Lieber in 2001 and have had only two since 1977. Right-hander Tyler Cravy will make a spot start for the Brewers in place of Jimmy Nelson, who will not pitch again this season after taking a line drive off his head in his last start. Chicago, which remains two games behind Pittsburgh for the top wild-card spot and six back of St. Louis in the National League Central, has won eight straight meetings and leads the season series 10-4.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN-Plus (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RP Tyler Cravy (0-7, 6.42 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (19-6, 1.96)

Cravy gets the nod to start on what is sure to be a bullpen day for the Brewers. The 26-year-old rookie has made five big-league starts but has been working in relief throughout September, going 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 6 2/3 innings over five appearances this month. Cravy made a start against the Cubs on Aug. 13 in Chicago and gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.

Arrieta let win No. 20 get away last time out, squandering a late 2-0 lead in a no-decision at Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old had won his previous eight starts and has won 13 of his last 14 decisions. He hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start since a loss to Cleveland on June 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs INF Starlin Castro is hitting .381 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 36 games since losing the starting shortstop job to rookie Addison Russell.

2. Milwaukee is 0-82 when trailing after eight innings.

3. Brewers OF Ryan Braun told reporters he will need back surgery following the season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 2