Preview: Brewers at Cubs

Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant is making a strong case for the National League Rookie of the Year award – perhaps the beginning of a long list of hardware the budding star will help the Cubs bring to Wrigley Field. Bryant homered and knocked in three runs in a 4-0 win Tuesday and hopes to stay hot as the Cubs try to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Bryant broke Billy Williams’ franchise rookie record with his 26th homer Tuesday and is 13-for-27 over his past seven games, including 5-for-9 in the series. The third baseman’s late push is one of numerous reasons there’s renewed hope for a World Series crown for the Cubs, who trail Pittsburgh by two games for the top NL wild-card spot and are six games back of St. Louis in the NL Central. The Cubs have taken advantage of their matchup with cellar-dwelling Milwaukee, winning nine straight meetings to take an 11-4 lead in the season series. Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks hopes to continue his strong performance against the Brewers, having gone 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA in four career meetings, while Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies faces the Cubs for the first time.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (1-2, 6.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (7-6, 4.22)

Davies has had mixed results in his first four big-league turns, posting two quality starts but allowing 10 runs in eight innings over the other two outings. He posted a decent line Friday against Cincinnati, allowing three runs over six innings, but continues to struggle with his command. The 22-year-old walked four against the Reds and has issued 12 free passes in 21 innings since being called up.

Hendricks’ up-and-down season hit a low point Thursday at Pittsburgh as he surrendered three home runs and four runs in three innings. The Cubs rallied to get Hendricks off the hook, and the 25-year-old has only one loss in his last 10 starts. Two of Hendricks’ better outings of the season have come against the Brewers as he has allowed one run in 12 1/3 innings over two meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo went 0-for-4 Tuesday to snap a seven-game hitting streak but is batting .382 in 15 games against the Brewers this season.

2. Milwaukee is 0-83 when trailing after eight innings.

3. Chicago INF Tommy La Stella is 8-for-14 during a seven-game hitting streak and has extended the streak as a pinch hitter four times.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 3