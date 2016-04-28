Preview: Brewers at Cubs

Jake Arrieta has placed his name among the best pitchers in the game with his run over the last two seasons, but he has a chance to elevate himself to even more rarefied air Thursday. Arrieta aims to join Johnny Vander Meer as the only players in major-league history to throw back-to-back no-hitters when he and the Chicago Cubs take on the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of their abbreviated two-game series.

Arrieta’s second no-hitter in eight months, which he tossed last week at Cincinnati, continued an historic stretch during which he has gone 20-1 with a 0.86 ERA over his last 24 outings – all quality starts. He had to wait an extra day for his chance at matching the incredible feat Vander Meer accomplished in 1938, as Wednesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather. Squaring off against Arrieta is a daunting task for Milwaukee’s Taylor Jungmann, who still is in search of his first victory this season after an impressive rookie campaign in 2015. The Brewers have scored a total of two runs in the last three games Jungmann has started.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (0-3, 8.47 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (4-0, 0.87)

Jungmann’s sophomore campaign is off to a rocky beginning, as he has yet to record a quality start through four outings. The 26-year-old’s command was lacking last time out, as he issued six walks over four innings while allowing three runs. Jungmann lost both of his starts against the Cubs last season, surrendering seven runs (four earned) over 8 1/3 frames.

Arrieta’s 24 consecutive quality starts are just two shy of Bob Gibson’s major-league record (since 1914), set from 1967-78. He has blanked the opposition in three of his four starts this season and has not allowed a run at home in 48 2/3 innings spanning six outings. The 30-year-old shut out the Brewers in the last two meetings and is 4-3 with a 2.35 ERA in nine career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs batters entered Wednesday having drawn a major league-best 103 walks.

2. Brewers OF Ryan Braun hit a two-run double as a pinch hitter on Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to eight games and is 14-for-26 during that span.

3. Chicago has won 13 of its last 14 meetings with Milwaukee and is 9-2 against National League Central rivals this season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 1