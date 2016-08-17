Preview: Brewers at Cubs

For all the deserved hype surrounding their star-studded lineup, the Chicago Cubs have leaned on their starting pitching during a red-hot start to the second half. After two more strong pitching performances powered the Cubs to a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, left-hander Jon Lester looks to help Chicago make it three straight when the National League Central rivals continue their four-game series Wednesday.

The Cubs rebounded from back-to-back losses in which the bullpen squandered late leads by taking two from the Brewers on Tuesday, improving their major league-best overall (75-43) and home (43-19) marks and extending their division lead over St. Louis to 12 1/2 games. The Brewers managed just one run in Tuesday’s twin bill, as Cubs' starting pitchers improved to 10-0 with a 1.12 ERA in 14 games in August. Chicago turns to Lester to continue that trend and extend his dominance at Wrigley Field, where he is 6-2 with a 2.07 ERA in 11 starts this season. Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson hopes to end his tough luck versus the Cubs, as he is 0-5 against them despite a 2.91 ERA in 10 meetings (eight starts).

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (6-12, 4.07 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (12-4, 2.93)

Nelson has lost five straight starts, beginning with a defeat at the hands of the Cubs on July 22 in which he allowed four runs (two earned) over five innings. The 27-year-old has posted a 7.43 ERA during the skid, allowing six or more runs in three of the five outings. Nelson gave up three runs and six hits over five frames in a loss to Cincinnati on Friday.

Lester already has surpassed his win total from a year ago, and the Cubs have won his last five starts. The 32-year-old didn’t get a decision last time out but tossed his third straight quality start, holding St. Louis to two runs over six innings on Thursday. Lester is 2-2 with a 3.06 ERA in five starts against the Brewers and gave up four runs in four innings in a no-decision in the lone meeting this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers LF Ryan Braun left Tuesday’s second game after sliding into the outfield wall and is day-to-day with a sprained left knee and ankle.

2. Cubs 3B/LF Kris Bryant is batting .342 with 39 RBIs in 46 games against NL Central opponents.

3. The Cubs have scored exactly four runs in four straight games for the first time since Aug. 28-30, 1956.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Brewers 3