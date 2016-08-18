Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs look to wrap up a dominant homestand with a four-game sweep of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. The Cubs are 7-2 during the stand and have won 14 of their last 17 at Wrigley Field, where they own the majors’ best home mark at 44-19.

The red-hot Cubs have won 17 of their last 20 overall to move 33 games above .500 and build a 12 1/2-game lead over St. Louis in the National League Central. Chicago has outscored Milwaukee 14-2 while claiming the first three games of the series, and the Cubs turn to ace Jake Arrieta to continue a run of outstanding starting pitching. Arrieta is 5-3 with a 1.70 ERA in 11 home starts, and the Cubs have won 10 of their last 11 home games against the Brewers, including a 5-0 mark this season. Right-hander Zach Davies, one of few brights spots for the Brewers this season, looks to build upon last year’s Wrigley Field debut in which he tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to beat the Cubs.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (9-5, 3.80 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (14-5, 2.55)

Davies went 4-0 with a 2.31 ERA over a six-start stretch before being roughed up last time out against Cincinnati. The Reds dinged the 23-year-old for five runs over five innings Saturday, handing him his first loss since June 30. Davies held the Cubs to one run in 6 1/3 innings on July 23, improving to 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA in two career meetings.

After going winless in five July starts, Arrieta has flashed his dominant form to win his first two outings this month. The 30-year-old followed up eight shutout innings Aug. 6 at Oakland with another solid performance Friday, holding St. Louis to one run and four hits over 5 2/3 frames. Arrieta is 5-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 10 starts against the Brewers, including a win on April 28.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs starting pitchers have allowed two or fewer runs in 12 straight games – the club’s longest single-season streak since at least 1913 – and are 11-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 15 games in August.

2. Milwaukee CF Keon Broxton is batting .350 with 10 runs scored in 20 games since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 25.

3. Chicago OF Jorge Soler is hitting .379 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 10 games since returning from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Cubs 2, Brewers 1