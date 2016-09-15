Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ first division crown since 2008 appears inevitable, and they’ll get their first chance to clinch it on Thursday, when they open a four-game series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago already has guaranteed it can do no worse than tie for the National League Central title and can remove that remote possibility with a win or a loss by St. Louis.

The Cubs added to the majors’ best record with a 7-0 rout of the Cardinals on Wednesday that wrapped up a 5-4 road trip. The Brewers are fighting to stay out of the NL Central cellar, a fate they avoided for at least another day with a 7-0 win over last-place Cincinnati on Wednesday. Milwaukee took two of three from Chicago last week, but the Cubs lead the season series 10-5. The Cubs have had Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson’s number, as the right-hander is 0-6 with a 3.59 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) against them.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (7-14, 4.42 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Mike Montgomery (4-5, 2.74)

Nelson has recorded just one win in his last 10 starts, and the Brewers are 2-8 in those contests. The 27-year-old gave up four runs over six innings in a loss at St. Louis last time out, as he was hurt by two homers. Nelson is 0-3 with a 3.57 ERA in four starts against the Cubs this season.

Montgomery has been steady since joining the rotation, posting a 3.93 ERA over four starts as the Cubs have won three of them. The lone exception came at Milwaukee on Sept. 7, when the 27-year-old limited the Brewers to one run and two hits over five innings but didn’t get a decision in a 2-1 loss. Montgomery has faced the Brewers three times this season, allowing two runs and four hits over 7 1/3 innings in one start and two relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo on Wednesday joined Hall-of-Famer Billy Williams as the only left-handed hitters in franchise history with two seasons of at least 30 homers and 100 RBIs.

2. The Brewers have belted 22 home runs over their last 12 games, including five in the past two contests.

3. Cubs 3B/LF Kris Bryant is batting .333 with three homers versus the Brewers this season but is just 4-for-17 with no RBIs in his career versus Nelson.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Brewers 4