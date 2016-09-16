Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The lineup card for the Chicago Cubs over the next 2 1/2 weeks might look more like a team in spring training than one preparing for a run at the World Series. The Cubs clinched their first National League Central title since 2008 with St. Louis’ loss at San Francisco on Thursday, providing them the luxury of giving their regulars some time off - beginning with Friday’s game against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs still have a six-game advantage over Washington for the top seed in the NL, allowing manager Joe Maddon to rest players who are nursing minor injuries, give relievers more days off and experiment with different lineups and situational substitutions. “Resting guys, more specifically, who might have more dings, that would be No. 1 for me,” Maddon told reporters. That strategy could make for an odd look to Friday's lineup against Milwaukee's Chase Anderson, who has had mixed results against the Cubs this season – defeating them at home with 8 2/3 innings of two-run ball on May 17 before being lifted after just 11 pitches when he was hit by Kris Bryant's line drive on Aug. 16 at Wrigley Field. Chicago's John Lackey looks to continue his strong performance at home, where he is 6-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 14 starts.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (8-11, 4.53 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (9-8, 3.35)

Anderson has not allowed a run in his last two starts, compiling 10 2/3 scoreless frames while giving up eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts. The 28-year-old shut out St. Louis for 5 2/3 innings Saturday but didn’t receive a decision in a 5-1 loss. Anderson is 2-6 with a 5.05 ERA on the road this season.

Lackey has been solid in two starts since returning from the disabled list, allowing four runs - three earned - and five hits over 11 innings. The 37-year-old has not won since Aug. 9, though, after suffering a tough-luck loss in a 2-1 defeat at Houston last time out despite giving up just two runs over six frames. Lackey is 5-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 10 career starts against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs RF Jason Heyward has recorded multiple hits in consecutive games following an 0-for-23 skid over his previous seven contests.

2. The Brewers have hit 23 home runs in their last 13 games, including six in the past three contests.

3. Chicago RHP Pedro Strop, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 11 with a torn meniscus in his left knee, threw his first bullpen session Thursday and hopes to be activated in time to make several appearances before the postseason.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 4