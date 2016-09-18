Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs can rest easily knowing the Milwaukee Brewers won’t be in the postseason. The Brewers are the only team to win a series from the National League Central champion Cubs in September, and they’ll try to add another series victory with a win Sunday at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers pounded four homers – two from Ryan Braun – in an 11-3 drubbing of the Cubs on Saturday, taking a 2-1 lead in the four-game set. The Cubs still hold an 11-7 advantage in the season series, but the Brewers have had their number of late – albeit against a watered-down Chicago lineup in this series. The Cubs have rested most of their starters since clinching the division Thursday night and will continue to give regulars time off to prepare for the playoffs. There will be no rest for major league ERA leader Kyle Hendricks, who is 9-1 with a 1.21 ERA at home, and will oppose right-hander Wily Peralta, who is 0-4 in five career starts at Wrigley Field.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (6-10, 5.42 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (15-7, 2.03)

Peralta was sent to the minors for nearly two months, but he has pitched better upon his recall, going 2-3 with a 3.50 ERA in seven starts. The 27-year-old was a tough-luck loser last time out, as he gave up three runs and six hits over six innings in a 3-0 loss at Cincinnati. Peralta is 4-7 with a 4.15 ERA in 12 starts against the Cubs.

Hendricks has won four straight starts and six straight decisions while posting eight consecutive quality starts. The 26-year-old took a no-hitter to the ninth inning Monday at St. Louis before surrendering a home run to lead off the ninth. Hendricks is 5-2 with a 2.01 ERA in nine starts against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 16-for-32 with seven homers versus Peralta.

2. Braun, who has 29 career homers against the Cubs, is 2-for-14 with five strikeouts and no extra-base hits against Hendricks.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler is riding a seven-game hitting streak but is 3-for-14 against Peralta.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 2