Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers are enjoying life on the road, and they hope to continue their hot streak when they open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Brewers lost two of three to the Cubs at home from April 7-9 but have won five of six on their current trek, which concludes with the set in the Windy City.

The Cubs have dropped four of their last five after being swept in a three-game set by visiting Pittsburgh over the weekend – their first series loss since mid-September. Relievers allowed all six runs in Chicago’s 6-1 setback on Sunday, raising the team's bullpen ERA to 4.19. Milwaukee has hit 17 home runs over its last eight contests, including six in the past two games. Cubs veteran John Lackey will have the tall task of cooling off Brewers slugger Eric Thames, who went deep in all four games of the team's weekend series against Cincinnati - including a two-homer performance on Saturday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (1-0, 0.69 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (1-1, 3.00)

Anderson has excelled in his first two starts as a fill-in for the injured Matt Garza. The 29-year-old has allowed just one run and six hits over 13 innings and recorded seven strikeouts over seven scoreless frames in a win at Toronto last time out. Anderson fared well against the Cubs last season, going 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in three meetings.

Lackey had problems in the first inning of each of his two starts but settled in and provided a solid outing both times. The 38-year-old gave up a first-inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday before working out of a jam and getting through six frames without allowing another run, striking out 10 in the process but getting saddled with the loss. Lackey is 5-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 11 career starts versus the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 9-for-22 on the team's homestand and has reached base at least twice in all six games.

2. Brewers OF Ryan Braun is a career .342 hitter with 20 doubles and 12 home runs in 66 contests at Wrigley Field.

3. Chicago LF Kyle Schwarber has reached base in six of 12 plate appearances leading off a game this season.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Cubs 4