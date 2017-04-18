Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The cold April wind at Wrigley Field hasn’t slowed down the Milwaukee Brewers’ powerful offense. The Brewers clubbed three home runs in winning the opener of their three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs, which continues Tuesday.

The Cubs have lost four straight – all at home – which is one shy of matching their longest skid during last year’s World Series campaign. It also is their longest losing streak at home since 2014. Former Korean Baseball Organization star Eric Thames continues to power the Brewers’ offense, as he has gone deep six times during a five-game home run streak. Ryan Braun and Jett Bandy also belted shots on Monday for Milwaukee, which has hit a major league-leading 25 home runs in 14 contests.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin Plus (Milwaukee), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Brett Anderson (1-0, 0.84)

After leading the National League in walks last season, Nelson has issued just two free passes in 13 innings over his first two starts. The 27-year-old has given up one run in each of his outings, including a six-inning performance in a no-decision against the Cubs in which he struck out eight. Nelson is 1-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 career games (11 starts) versus Chicago.

Anderson was upset with himself for issuing four walks Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he worked around them and kept his former team off the scoreboard for five frames. The 29-year-old has allowed eight hits and five walks in 10 2/3 innings over his two starts, but he has limited the damage to one run. Anderson has posted a 2.84 ERA in two starts against the Brewers but has not received a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nelson has neutralized Cubs sluggers Anthony Rizzo (5-for-28, seven strikeouts) and Kris Bryant (5-for-22, five).

2. Thames has hit safely in 10 straight games and all 11 he has started this season.

3. Cubs OF Jason Heyward is riding a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 11 of 12 contests this year.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Cubs 4