Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have done their best to carry the thrill of last October’s historic World Series run into April, as nine of their first 14 games have been decided by fewer than three runs. The latest was a comeback victory that set up the rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cubs rallied for a 9-7 win over their division rivals on Tuesday, snapping a four-game losing streak and evening the series after the Brewers posted a 6-3 victory in the opener. Chicago’s bullpen has been a concern early on, but five relievers combined to allow one run over 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday and retire 15 of Milwaukee's last 16 batters. They even managed to cool off Brewers slugger Eric Thames, who recorded hits in his first three at-bats to extend his hitting streak to 11 games but had his string of five straight games with a home run come to an end. The loss was just the second of the Brewers’ nine-game road trip, which concludes Wednesday before the team begins a 10-game homestand the following day.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers LH Tommy Milone (1-0, 7.36 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 5.73)

Milone has stepped into the rotation in place of the injured Junior Guerra, and he pitched well enough to record his first win of the season last time out. The 30-year-old held Cincinnati to three runs and six hits over five innings on Friday, although he did surrender a pair of home runs. Milone made his first start against the Cubs on April 8 in Milwaukee, allowing four runs and nine hits over four frames in a no-decision.

Hendricks will be pitching on regular rest for the first time this season, and he hopes that leads to sharper command. The 27-year-old has yet to record a quality start, as he gave up four runs over six frames in a win at Milwaukee on April 8 and lasted just five innings while allowing three runs in a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday. Hendricks is 6-3 with a 2.47 ERA in 11 career starts against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs OF Kyle Schwarber is riding a career high-tying six-game hitting streak and has reached base in seven of 14 plate appearances when leading off a game.

2. Milwaukee OF Ryan Braun has recorded five hits in eight at-bats in the series but is 2-for-14 with five strikeouts versus Hendricks.

3. Chicago OF Jason Heyward has hit safely in 12 of his 13 games this season, including the last seven, after going 2-for-4 on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Brewers 3