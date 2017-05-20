Preview: Brewers at Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers want to prove their position atop the National League Central is not a fluke, and a series win on the road against the defending World Series champions would help make their case. The Brewers aim for a second straight win over the Cubs when the division rivals continue their three-game set Saturday at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers waited out a two-hour rain delay before outlasting the Cubs 6-3 in the opener – their 10th win in 12 games. Milwaukee’s bullpen turned in a stellar performance Friday, with four relievers combining to allow just one hit over five scoreless innings. Meanwhile, it was a sloppy afternoon for the Cubs, not only in terms of the weather but also in the sense that they committed three errors and issued 10 walks. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Chicago, which is trying to avoid its third series loss at home after dropping only six series at Wrigley Field all of last season.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44)

Anderson has received five straight no-decisions since beating the Cubs on April 17 in Chicago. The 29-year-old recorded quality starts in three of his first four outings but has failed to do so in his last four and hasn’t made it out of the sixth inning in his last three times out. Anderson is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in four starts against the Cubs.

Arrieta has lost two straight starts and three of his last four. The 31-year-old surrendered a pair of home runs while allowing four runs and seven hits over six frames in a loss at St. Louis on Sunday and has posted just one quality start in his last six outings. Arrieta is 7-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 13 starts against the Brewers, including a seven-inning gem April 9 in which he fanned a season-high 10 in a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw is 14-for-40 with two homers during a career-best 10-game hitting streak.

2. Cubs 2B/OF Ben Zobrist has reached base in 18 consecutive games.

3. Brewers 1B Eric Thames returned to the lineup Friday after missing four straight starts with strep throat and was 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 4