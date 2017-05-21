The Milwaukee Brewers want to prove their position atop the National League Central is not a fluke, and an abbreviated series sweep on the road against the defending World Series champions would help make their case. The Brewers aim to complete a sweep of a rain-shortened two-game series with the Cubs on Sunday.

The Brewers waited out a two-hour rain delay before outlasting the Cubs for a 6-3 in Friday’s opener - their 10th win in 12 games - but the weather didn’t allow the teams to get in Saturday’s scheduled contest. The Cubs had won three straight before dropping the opener and are trying to avoid their third series loss at home after dropping only six series at Wrigley Field all of last season. Both teams will send Saturday’s scheduled starters to the mound for the finale, with Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson opposing fellow right-hander Jake Arrieta. The Cubs should have outfielder Jason Heyward back in the lineup - he was scheduled to return from the disabled list and start Saturday - while Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun also is eligible to return from the DL on Sunday.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44)

Anderson has received five straight no-decisions since beating the Cubs on April 17 in Chicago. The 29-year-old recorded quality starts in three of his first four outings but has failed to do so in his last four and hasn’t made it out of the sixth inning in his last three times out. Anderson is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in four starts against the Cubs.

Arrieta has lost two straight starts and three of his last four. The 31-year-old surrendered a pair of home runs while allowing four runs and seven hits over six frames in a loss at St. Louis on Sunday and has posted just one quality start in his last six outings. Arrieta is 7-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 13 starts against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw is 14-for-40 with two homers during a career-best 10-game hitting streak.

2. Cubs 2B/OF Ben Zobrist has reached base in 18 consecutive games.

3. Brewers 1B Eric Thames returned to the lineup Friday after missing four straight starts with strep throat and was 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 4