Brewers 6, Cubs 2: Mike Fiers struck out a career-high 14 in six scoreless innings as visiting Milwaukee earned a split of the four-game series with Chicago.

Fiers (2-1) made his second straight start in place of injured right-hander Matt Garza and scattered three hits and a walk while striking out the side in the second, fifth and sixth innings before handing it off to the bullpen. Scooter Gennett drove in two runs and Khris Davis homered as the Brewers hold a two-game lead over St. Louis and 2 1/2-game edge over Pittsburgh in the National League Central.

Edwin Jackson (6-13) was reached for five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings as the Cubs finished up their seven-game homestand with a 3-4 mark. Chris Valaika delivered a pinch-hit, two-run single and Anthony Rizzo doubled among two hits for Chicago.

Milwaukee got off to a quick start when Jackson issued a pair of two-out walks in the first inning in front of Gennett, who drove a slider off the wall in right-center to plate both runners. Davis got hold of a flat slider in the third and took it into the front row in left for his 20th blast.

Elian Herrera hit the first base bag with a sharp grounder in the fourth and had it skip down the line in right for an RBI triple before scoring on Carlos Gomez’s single to make it 5-0. Chicago took advantage of Fiers’ exit to grab a pair of runs in the seventh, but Mark Reynolds belted a solo homer in the eighth as the Brewers put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fiers has allowed a total of one run and six hits while striking out 19 over 14 innings in two starts since taking over for Garza. … Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse (ankle) could miss his next start after leaving after the third inning on Wednesday. … RHP Jacob Turner made his Chicago debut and worked 2 1/3 perfect innings of relief.