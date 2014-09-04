Cubs 6, Brewers 2: Chris Valaika homered among two hits and red-hot rookie Jorge Soler knocked in two runs as host Chicago finished a three-game sweep of plunging Milwaukee.

Logan Watkins and Welington Castillo each had two hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who have won 12 of their last 18. Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks (6-1), who earlier in the day was named the National League Rookie of the Month for August, limited the Brewers to two runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Khris Davis went 3-for-4 and Gerardo Parra added two hits for the Brewers, who have been outscored 55-16 during an eight-game losing streak to fall three games behind NL Central leader St. Louis. Former Cubs right-hander Matt Garza (7-8) was roughed up for six runs and eight hits over three innings in his return from the disabled list as Milwaukee’s lead over Atlanta for the second wild card dwindled to a half-game.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead on Logan Schafer’s RBI single in the second, but Valaika launched an 0-1 slider to left to put Chicago ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the frame. The Cubs broke it open with a four-run third as Soler doubled home two runs and scored on Castillo’s ground-rule double before Watkins’ run-scoring single made it 6-1.

Valaika’s error allowed a run to score in the sixth, and the Brewers had the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate before reliever Justin Grimm got Jean Segura to fly out to right to end the threat. Milwaukee managed only two baserunners the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brewers RF Ryan Braun was not with the team Wednesday after returning to Milwaukee to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. … Cubs SS Starlin Castro was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after leaving Tuesday’s game and is likely done for the season. … Soler has at least one RBI in six of his seven major-league games, and is only the second Cubs player to record at least 10 RBIs through his first seven contests joining Mandy Brooks, who had 12 in 1925.