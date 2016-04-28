Cubs 7, Brewers 2

CHICAGO -- Jake Arrieta missed out on a second straight no-hitter but was still

typically effective in a relatively short outing as the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee

Brewers 7-2 on Thursday.

Arrieta improved to 5-0 while giving up one run, three hits and four walks and

striking out six in a five-inning outing.

Brewers right-hander Taylor Jungmann (0-4) suffered his fourth loss in five starts

after a 4 2/3 inning effort.

Coming off a no-hit performance last Thursday at Cincinnati, Arrieta ended any

suspense about when he would give up a hit as Brewers leadoff batter Jonathan Villar

singled to shallow left on the game’s fifth pitch.

Arrieta got into an immediate jam by loading the bases with one out -- including

back-to-back walks -- but escaped unscathed after striking out Chris Carter and Kirk

Nieuwenhuis on third strike swings.

The Cubs replied by loading the bases in the bottom of the second and scoring two

runs on Ben Zobrist’s single to right that scored Dexter Fowler and Kris Bryant.

Chicago catcher David Ross made it 3-0 in the second, sending Jungmann’s 3-2 pitch past the left field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his second home run of the season.

The Cubs hit Jungmann for two more runs in the third. Anthony Rizzo’s no-out double

in the third drove in Bryant from first base and Tommy La Stella brought Rizzo home

with a one-out double to deep left.

Jungmann departed with two outs in the fifth and the bases loaded. He was replaced by left-hander Chris Capuano, who coaxed Zobrist into an inning-ending popup.

Jungmann worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and six hits. He walked

three, struck out two and hit two batters.

Arrieta gave up back-to-back hits in the fifth, including a two-out double to Alex

Presley that scored Villar from second and cut the Cubs’ lead to 5-1. The run snapped

Arrieta’s 52 2/3-inning scoreless streak at Wrigley Field, the second longest in Major

League history at a home ballpark since 1900.

Arrieta was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fifth. It was his shortest outing since

working five innings on June 16, 2015, in a 6-0 Cubs loss to Cleveland.

The Cubs made it 6-1 in the fifth when La Stella scored from third on Fowler’s

fielder‘s-choice grounder. They made it 7-1 the next inning off reliever Sam Freeman on

Addison Russell’s fielder’s choice groundout to short that scored Javier Baez.

Zobrist went 2-for-5 to lead the Cubs and Villar paced the Brewers with two hits.

Bryant departed in the fifth for evaluation after rolling his right ankle while

running the bases in the third inning. His condition was not immediately known.

NOTES: The Brewers placed 2B Scooter Gennett on the 15-day disabled list with right oblique tightness, retroactive to April 25. In turn, Milwaukee selected the contract of INF Hernan Perez from Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... Milwaukee also moved RHP Matt Garza to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Perez on the 40-man roster. ... Wednesday’s postponement was the first for either team this season. No makeup date has been announced although the teams have a mutual open date on Aug. 15

prior to a three-game series at Wrigley Field. ... Brewers RHP Zach Davies (0-2, 9.72

ERA) moved back a day with the postponement and will take the mound Friday against Miami LHP Adam Conley (0-1, 5.12 ERA) as Milwaukee opens a six-game homestand. ... The Cubs placed C Miguel Montero on the 15-day disabled list prior to the game and retroactive to April 25 with lower back tightness. They selected C Tim Federowicz from Triple-A Iowa to fill Montero’s spot. The Cubs remain home as they host the Braves in a three-game series starting Friday. LHP Jon Lester (2-1, 1.98 ERA) meets Atlanta RHP Aaron Blair (0-1, 5.06 ERA). ... The Cubs are in a stretch of 15 of 18 games at Wrigley Field, broken only by a three-game trip to Pittsburgh from May 2 to May 4.