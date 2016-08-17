Cahill, Cubs breeze past Brewers

CHICAGO -- Trevor Cahill tossed five shutout innings and earned a win in his first major-league start since April 2015 as the Chicago Cubs posted a 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Tuesday's opener of a doubleheader.

Cahill (2-3) came off the disabled list on Tuesday for the spot start and allowed just two hits while striking out three and walking a pair.

Aroldis Chapman entered with one out in the ninth inning with a pair of runners on and retired the next two batters for his fifth save with the Cubs and 25th this season.

Brewers starter Matt Garza (4-5) also worked five innings and had a three-game winning streak snapped. He's now 1-4 all-time against the Cubs, his former team.

Addison Russell's one-out sacrifice fly scored Kris Bryant from third to give Chicago a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Cubs made it 2-0 in the third after Dexter Fowler scored on a Garza wild pitch with two outs.

Cahill helped his cause in the fourth with a fielder's choice bunt down the first-base line that brought home Chris Coghlan from third for a 3-0 lead.

Garza was lifted for a pinch hitter to open the sixth. He gave up three runs on five hits, walked three and struck out two while throwing 103 pitches.

The Cubs made it 4-0 in the eighth as Coghlan's sacrifice to center drove in Ben Zobrist after Chicago had runners at second and third with none out on Brewers reliever Damien Magnifico.

Cahill had been on the disabled list since July 9 with patellar tendinitis in his right knee but worked five recent outings at Triple-A Iowa. He had also made 33 relief appearances with the Cubs this season.

Milwaukee was scheduled to send Chase Anderson (7-10, 4.93 ERA) against Chicago right-hander Jason Hammel (12-5, 2.90 ERA) in Tuesday's night game.

NOTES: Tuesday's doubleheader marked Milwaukee's first visit to Wrigley Field since an abbreviated April 26-28 series, a two-game Cubs' sweep. ... The teams are 3-3 at Miller Park. ... The Brewers placed RHP Michael Blazek (right forearm strain) on the 15-day disabled list, recalled RHP Damien Magnifico from Triple-A Colorado Springs and called up RHP Tyler Cravy from Colorado Springs as 26th man for the twin bill. ... The Brewers send RHP Jimmy Nelson (6-12, 4.07 ERA) against Cubs LHP Jon Lester (12-4, 2.93 ERA) in Wednesday's game. ... Cubs RHP Trevor Cahill's Game 1 start was his first since April 26, 2015 with the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies, a 5-4 setback. He was the eighth starting pitcher used by Chicago this season. ... The Cubs' 10-0 start to August was only the second time they've started a month in that fashion that since June 1885 when Chicago opened June 18-0 and finished 21-2. ... Entering Tuesday, Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo had 16 game-winning RBIs, tied with Washington's Daniel Murphy for most in the majors.