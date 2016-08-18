Cubs' Lester records 13th victory

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs provided an early five-run cushion and starter Jon Lester allowed just one run in return in a 6-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Lester (13-4) threw a season-high 118 pitches while he limited the Brewers to three hits, struck out seven and walked a pair in 6 2/3 innings as the Cubs improved to 6-0 in his last six starts.

The victory was Chicago's third straight in a series that concludes on Thursday afternoon.

The Cubs (76-43) have now won 17 of their last 20 games while the Brewers (52-67) have dropped three straight and five of their last six.

The Cubs roughed up Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson (6-13) with five runs in the first inning and another in the third. Nelson lasted through five innings, allowing six runs on six hits while he struck out four, walked two and hit two batters.

The Brewers got on the board in the sixth inning when Orlando Arcia drove in Keon Broxton on a fielder's choice grounder. Broxton had reached on a single and stole two bases.

The big blow in the five-run first was Jorge Soler's ninth home run of the year. The three-run shot to left with one out off Nelson brought in Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell.

Earlier in the inning Zobrist singled home Dexter Fowler while Russell's looping base hit to right plated Kris Bryant.

Lester faced bases loaded with two outs in the second inning but escaped as Nelson grounded to short on an inning-ending fielder's choice.

David Ross made it 6-0 in the third with a two-out homer to the back row of the left field bleachers. The solo shot was his eighth of the year.

NOTES: Milwaukee optioned 1B/OF Andy Wilkins to Triple-A Colorado on Wednesday. He was batting .125 in 26 games. ... The Brewers retained RHP Tyler Cravy, the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader. He worked two scoreless innings in Tuesday's first game. ... After Thursday's series finale the Brewers are bound for Seattle for a three-game weekend series. ... Milwaukee sends RHP Zach Davies (9-5, 3.80 ERA) against Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (14-5, 2.55 ERA) on Thursday. ... The Cubs made several roster moves on Wednesday, placing RHP Joe Smith on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday (left hamstring strain); recalling RHP Spencer Patton from Triple-A Iowa; and putting OF Chris Coghlan on the 15-day disabled list (right rib contusion). ... With two-thirds of the season complete the Cubs are on track for a 103-victory season. ... Chicago opens a three-city road trip with nine games in 10 days starting with Friday's series opener at Colorado.