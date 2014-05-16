Brewers keep Cubs’ hard-luck Samardzija winless

CHICAGO -- The consistency of Kyle Lohse’s command always gives the Milwaukee Brewers confidence when it is the right hander’s turn to start.

The confidence from his teammates and manager Ron Roenicke does not waver even when the Brewers are facing one of the top starting pitchers in the league as was the case on Friday when they squared off against Chicago Cubs right-hander Jeff Samardzija.

It did not matter that Lohse was battling the chilly conditions to command his pitches. Lohse only got stronger as the game progressed. Lohse retired the last 13 batters he faced and limited the Cubs to three runs and seven hits in seven innings as the Brewers held on for a 4-3 victory.

Lohse (5-1) turned in his seventh consecutive quality start. Second baseman Darwin Barney and left fielder Junior Lake each homered off Lohse to drive in the Cubs’ only runs on chilly day at Wrigley Field.

“When you’ve been around long enough, you find a way to grind through it and what you need to do physically to get your body in the right spot to make pitches,” Lohse said. “That’s what it was.”

Jean Segura collected three hits and drove in two runs to lead Milwaukee, and closer Francisco Rodriguez picked up his major-league leading 17th save.

Rodriguez worked around a leadoff single in the ninth inning by shortstop Starlin Castro to secure Milwaukee’s fifth win in six games.

The Cubs, who have lost 10 of their last 12, managed only one hit in the final six innings and at one point had 16 consecutive batters retired.

“(Lohse) is a guy that every fifth day we know what we’re going to get from them,” Roenicke said. “But knowing that when he goes out there we’re going to get a good game from him, we’re going to go deep in the game with him, especially when your bullpen has been worked a lot, is a good feeling to have him go that day.”

Despite owning a 1.62 ERA through his first nine starts of the season, Samardzija is still winless. The defense certainly did him no favors. Samardzija allowed four runs (two earned) in five innings yet dropped to 0-4 this season.

Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Samardzija did not have his best stuff but battled and was able to grind through his outing. Still, the offense did nothing to support Samardzija. In games he starts, the Cubs are 1-8 this season and are averaging only 1.89 runs on offense.

“No, I‘m not happy about it,” Samardzija said of his record. “It’s not like it goes unnoticed. Obviously, I want to win. Being a starting pitcher, you have a big say as to how the game turns out. Obviously, if my record isn’t what I want it to be, I need to do a better job. Like I said before, go back to the film and watch what happened.”

Samardzija threw 31 pitches in the first and was hurt by a bad defensive effort that resulted in two errors in the inning.

A fielding error by Lake on Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy’s single allowed Segura to score for a 1-0 Milwaukee lead. Lucroy moved to second on the error and scored on another Chicago miscue. Castro committed a throwing error that allowed Lyle Overbay to reach base, with Lucroy coming home for a 2-0 lead.

The Brewers (27-15) tacked on two runs in the second to extend their lead to 4-0.

Right fielder Elian Herrera led off with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball by Cubs catcher Welington Castillo. Samardzija walked center fielder Logan Schafer, and Segura drove in both runs on a line single to center field to pad Milwaukee’s lead.

The Cubs (13-27) cut into the Brewers’ lead in the bottom of the sixth. Right fielder Nate Schierholtz hit a one-out single and Barney belted a two-run homer into the left field basket, trimming Milwaukee’s lead to 4-2.

Lake hit a solo homer to start the third to make it a one-run game. The Cubs put runners on the corners thanks to singles from first baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman Luis Valbuena and had a great opportunity to tie the score. But Lohse induced a double play from Castillo to end the inning. The double play started a stretch of 13 consecutive retired hitters by Lohse.

“It’s too bad I think (Samardzija) comes out every fifth day and pitches and competes,” Barney said. “We want nothing more than to give him run support. Same story today.”

NOTES: Brewers OF Carlos Gomez, who served the final day of his three-game suspension on Friday, is still battling lower-back spasms. Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke believes Gomez will return to the lineup on Saturday. ... Brewers OF Ryan Braun was kept out of the lineup on Friday to give him extra rest as he works back from a right oblique strain. Braun is expected to be back on Saturday. ... The Cubs sit in fifth place in the National League Central despite having scored the third-most runs of any team in the division.