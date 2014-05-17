Jackson baffles Brewers in Cubs’ 3-0 win

CHICAGO -- The Milwaukee Brewers just could not figure out Edwin Jackson on Saturday.

The Chicago Cubs right-hander turned in seven superlative innings on the way to a 3-0 victory at Wrigley Field.

“Jackson threw a great seven innings of pitching,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “His slider was hard, sharp ... and fastball got up to 96 (mph) a couple of times. Today was certainly his best outing of the season for us.”

Jackson did not even surrender a fly ball and shortstop Starlin Castro delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the first inning in support.

Jackson (3-3) picked up his second win in four starts as he outdueled Brewers right-hander Matt Garza, a former Cubs teammate, in the second in a three-game series.

Garza (2-4) gave up all three runs in the first inning.

Jackson struck out 11, the seventh time he has had 10 or more strikeouts in a game. He also allowed only four hits and walked one. Cubs outfielders never handled a fly ball.

“It felt pretty good today. The last few starts I’ve been feeling better and better,” Jackson said. “It definitely doesn’t hurt when you get run support. I tell myself to go out, have fun and do a better job of preserving the lead than I’ve done in the past few starts.”

Right-hander Hector Rondon worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save.

Jackson’s last scoreless outing came July 11, 2013, when he pitched seven scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I’ve seen him like this before,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “He had good stuff today and good command with all his pitches.”

Castro went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in the first. Catcher Welington Castillo was 1-for-3, with a double that drove in two runs.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy was 2-for-4 for the National League Central-leading Brewers.

Saturday’s game was Garza’s first at Wrigley Field since being traded last season to Texas. He signed a free agent deal with Milwaukee in January.

Both teams had a promising first, but only the Cubs cashed in.

The Brewers put runners on first and second with two out but failed to score. The Cubs then sent seven men to the plate to grab a 3-0 lead.

Center fielder Emilio Bonifacio reached on a bunt single, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and fielder’s choice and came home from third on Castro’s two-out double to right center.

After right fielder Nate Schierholtz walked, Castillo drove in two more with a two-base hit to deep left.

“Welington just caught a slider and that was it,” said Garza, who then settled down for six quality innings. “I felt really good, had a good rhythm and tempo and was finishing a lot of my pitches.”

Garza allowed three earned runs and four hits. He walked one and struck out seven while throwing 105 pitches.

“Today was a small step, but it’s still not what I like,” he said.

Garza beat the Cubs earlier this season, allowing two runs and four hits in seven innings of a 5-2 Brewers win.

NOTES: Saturday’s weather was considerably, improved with game-time temperatures at 55 degrees. Friday’s series opener was played in a frigid 38 degrees, two degrees shy of the record low for that date in Chicago. ... RHP Matt Garza, who made his first start at Wrigley Field since being traded by the Cubs last season, is 12-8 win 29 career starts at Wrigley, all but one as a Cub. ... RF Ryan Braun needs one RBI to reach 700 for his career. He’s fifth on the Brewers’ career list. ... The Brewers entered Saturday with the National League’s best road record at 13-5. The Tigers top the majors with a 12-4 mark. ... Milwaukee will send RHP Marco Estrada (3-1, 3.28 ERA) against Cubs LHP Travis Wood (3-4, 4.91 ERA) on Sunday. ... The Cubs slipped to 2-9 in one-run losses with Friday’s series-opening 4-3 loss to the Brewers. ... Cubs 3B Mike Olt has a team-high eight home runs, tops among major league rookies and tied with eight others for ninth in the league. ... The Cubs have had 21 quality starts but only six wins during that span. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo came into Saturday third in the National League in walks (29), seventh in on-base percentage (.407) and seventh in batting at home (.369).