Gallardo leads Brewers to victory over Cubs

CHICAGO -- Yovani Gallardo went from struggling five days ago to superlative on Monday.

The Milwaukee right-hander scattered six hits and struck out six as he helped lead the Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game Wrigley Field series.

Last Wednesday against the Giants, Gallardo gave up four runs on nine hits and lasted just four innings.

The difference on Monday?

“I think command (of) the fastball to both sides of the plate and I could go up out of the zone whenever I needed to which was something that I struggled with last time,” Gallardo said.

Gallardo (7-6) out-dueled Cubs starter Jake Arrieta -- who at one point had retired 13 straight Brewers. Gallardo allowed just one earned run while walking none in his seven-inning outing.

And he did a real nice job,” Brewers manager Ron Roenickesaid. “He mixed in his slider, which is usually always good. And the curve balls -- he got some big outs and strikeouts with his curve ball.”

Milwaukee (66-53) snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh when left fielder Khris Davis singled down the left-field line off Arrieta, driving in second baseman Scooter Gennett with two outs.

Arrieta (6-4) departed with one out in the eighth and a runner on first after throwing 95 pitches for the Cubs (50-67).

“He did a nice job, he took us deep, was pretty efficient and kept us in the ballgame,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “Both those guys tonight were pretty good. (Arrieta) got stung early with a solo homer but after that kept grinding it out.”

Arrieta allowed two earned runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking one.

Right-handed reliever Francisco Rodriguez allowed one hit and struck out two in the ninth for his 36th save.

The Brewers nearly had an earlier run in the seventh, but right fielder Ryan Braun was thrown out at the plate after he tried to score from second on Gennett’s double to the center-field ivy.

Braun was tagged in front of the plate by Cubs catcher Welington Castillo, who hauled in a relay throw from shortstop Starlin Castro. Gennett then came home on Davis’ base hit.

The Brewers added a run in the ninth when third baseman Aramis Ramirez doubled to left with two outs and scored on Gennett’s base hit to center off reliever Justin Grimm.

The Brewers grabbed a 1-0 lead with two outs in the second when first baseman Mark Reynolds took Arrieta’s first pitch and sent it beyond the outside fence in left field for his 20th home run of the season.

A fan jumped up and caught the ball just before it left the park.

The Cubs threatened in the fourth when rookie second baseman Javier Baez doubled down the right-field line to lead off. But Baez was stranded as first baseman Anthony Rizzo struck out, Castro lined out to left and third baseman Luis Valbuena popped out.

Chicago pushed the tying run home in the fifth. With runners at first and second, left fielder Chris Coghlan doubled to right to score right fielder Justin Ruggiano.

NOTES: Mark Reynolds and Lyle Overbay have played a combined 111 games at first base for the Brewers, a big improvement over last year, when the Brewers handled first base by committee. “We put a bunch of guys there last year that hadn’t played the position,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “I don’t know how many we even played (and) we suffered defensively.” ... RHP Francisco Rodriguez shared the major league saves lead with St. Louis’ Trevor Rosenthal. Both had 35 entering Monday, but Rodriguez added his 36th save on Monday. ... C Jonathan Lucroy is on pace for 52 doubles this season and is currently second in the league with 38. ... The Brewers send RHP Wily Peralta (14-6, 3.42 ERA) against Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-1, 2.10 ERA) in Tuesday’s second game. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo entered Monday needing just one extra-base hit to hit 150 for his career. His 25 home runs are four more than his previous career high set in 2013. ... Cubs batters struck out 44 times in last weekend’s Tampa Bay series, a franchise record for three straight games against one team (previous was 41 vs. Houston between May 30-June 1, 2013). ... The Cubs are among three National League teams to top 2 million in attendance so far. Chicago’s paid home attendance is 2,054,030 through 56 games. The Dodgers lead with 2,132,861.