Rookie pitches Cubs past Brewers

CHICAGO -- Kyle Hendricks was prepared, confident and worked really fast on Tuesday.

The Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander pitched 7 1/3 efficient innings for his third straight victory in a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

“He’s repeated his outings in terms of execution and the calmness he shows out there,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “He was very efficient. That preparation, that conviction in what he’s going to try to do translates into practical terms and how he pitches.”

Hendricks (4-1) allowed six hits, walked one and struck out five in a Wrigley Field contest lasting just 2 hours and 22 minutes.

“That’s something I’ve always done since I was little -- pitch quick. The pace of the game is big for me,” he said. “Every time I‘m going out there, I‘m feeling confident I can make pitches. It grows each start and it’s going to keep growing hopefully.”

In just his sixth major league start, Hendricks had his second no-run performance, including a 6-0 victory over San Diego on July 22. Right-handed reliever Hector Rondon had a one-two-three ninth for his 15th save.

It was the Cubs’ eighth shutout win of the season and fourth against the Brewers. Wily Peralta (14-7) has been on the losing end of three.

Cubs center fielder Arismendy Alcantara went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, while first baseman Anthony Rizzo blasted his 26th home run of the season. He launched Peralta’s first pitch of the sixth inning to left field for the Cubs’ third run.

Peralta, who worked 6 1/3 innings and threw 99 pitches, gave up three earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out three. He had been trying for his sixth straight victory.

“He struggled with his command,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “He made some great pitches but overall he battled again. He battles when he’s not on and he still keeps them down to three runs. With our offense that should be good enough.”

The Brewers managed six hits -- including three in the eighth as Hendricks departed after giving up three singles to load the bases.

Right-handed reliever Pedro Strop entered with one out and closed out the inning as catcher Jonathan Lucroy grounded to third for the start of a double play.

The Cubs claimed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when right fielder Justin Ruggiano singled home Alcantara from third with one out.

Alcantara collected an RBI single in the fourth, scoring shortstop Starlin Castro from third with one out for a 2-0 lead.

Rookie second baseman Javier Baez nearly hit his first Wrigley Field home run in the first when he sent Peralta’s first pitch deep to center field before it was hauled in by Carlos Gomez just in front of the ivy.

NOTES: Brewers TV analyst Bill Schroeder was treated at a local hospital during Monday’s game for an infected right index finger, and he missed Tuesday’s game. He is expected back Wednesday. The former Milwaukee catcher had surgery on his hand last week. Pre- and post-game TV analyst Davey Nelson stepped in. ... The Brewers send RHP Kyle Lohse (11-6, 3.33 ERA) against Cubs LHP Tsuyoshi Wada in Wednesday’s contest, the third game in the four-game series. ... Cubs fan Mike Pullin of Rochelle, Ill., made the catch of the game Monday when he jumped up along the back of the left-field stands to haul in a second-inning home run by 1B Mark Reynolds. ... Cubs pitchers had a 2.43 ERA in their last five games entering Tuesday, recording quality starts in each outing. The starters in those games walked nine, struck out 22 and held opponents to a .197 average.