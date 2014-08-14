FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2014 / 3:02 AM / 3 years ago

Baez, Cubs double up Brewers

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

CHICAGO -- Javier Baez knew the result the moment the ball left his bat.

The Cubs rookie second baseman collected his first career Wrigley Field home run Wednesday -- a solo shot out of the park in the third inning -- and Chicago went on to claim a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

“It feels great,” Baez said. “I hit the ball pretty good, and as soon as I hit it there, everybody went crazy and I knew it was gone because I hit it pretty good.”

Baez’s homer came on a slider from Brewers starter Kyle Lohse and gave the Cubs 3-0 lead. First baseman Anthony Rizzo then stepped in and slammed his team-leading 27th homer to give Chicago all the runs it needed.

A second baseman with four home runs since arriving from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 5, Baez also helped make a winner of Cubs starter Tsuyoshi Wada (2-1).

Lohse (11-7) endured a rough night. The Brewers right-hander pitched three innings, gave up four runs and departed after injuring his right ankle during a third-inning at-bat.

“I didn’t feel right from the start,” Lohse said. “And then tweaked (the ankle) trying to check a swing, and from there I (couldn‘t) push off the way I want to. ... I probably could have kept going, but you it’s one of those things you have to be smart and not hurt something else.”

The victory was the second in a row for the Cubs (52-67) over the National League Central-leading Brewers (66-55). Milwaukee won the series opener Monday, and the teams conclude the series Thursday.

Wada departed in the seventh after back-to-back solo home runs by second baseman Rickie Weeks and catcher Martin Maldonado cut the Cubs’ lead to 4-2. The left-hander worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.

“I watched a lot of videos and had a plan coming into the game,” Wada said through a translator. “(Kyle) Kendricks pitched a very good game yesterday, which probably threw the hitters off, (so) I just followed (catcher John) Baker’s lead. He called a very good game.”

Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said, “I think it surprised us, his fastball surprised us. I know the first inning all of our guys were behind the ball, so somewhere he’s got a little more life than what you think.”

Right-handed reliever Hector Rondon worked a perfect ninth for his 16th save, his second in two nights.

Right fielder Chris Coghlan led the Cubs’ nine-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, the 100th and 101st of his career.

Shortstop Starlin Castro also finished 3-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 12 games, while Baez went 2-for-4.

Maldonado went 2-for-3 for Milwaukee.

The Cubs scored twice in the first after Coghlan doubled and Baez’s base hit pushed him to third.

Rizzo then sent a first-pitch sacrifice fly to left, scoring Coghlan. Castro followed with a single to center that drove in Baez for a 2-0 lead.

Baez made it 3-0 in the third, taking a 1-1 pitch and sending it out of the park onto Waveland Avenue. Rizzo then launched a first-pitch shot to right for his second in two days.

NOTES: RHP Mike Fiers (1-1) makes his second start and sixth appearance for Milwaukee on Thursday. He was recalled from Triple-A Nashville late last week and was placed in the rotation following RHP Matt Garza’s injury. ... In the series finale, Fiers goes up against Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson (6-12). Jackson is 5-6 with a 3.38 ERA in 13 starts against Milwaukee. ... Cubs SS Starlin Castro extended his hitting streak to 12 games, a team high this season. He is batting .429 (21-for-49) during the streak. ... The Cubs shut out the Brewers for the fourth time this season Tuesday, the first time they blanked a team four times in year since doing so against the Cincinnati Reds in 2007.

