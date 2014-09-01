Cubs hang loss on Brewers behind Castillo, Sole

Cubs hang loss on Brewers behind Castillo, Soler

CHICAGO -- Catcher Welington Castillo went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs as the Chicago Cubs opened a three-game series with a 4-2 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Brewers (73-64), who temporarily slipped into second place in the National League Central after they held or were tied for first since the season’s opening week.

The Cubs (62-76) broke a two-game losing streak.

Cubs rookie Jorge Soler went 2-for-4 in his Wrigley Field debut as he doubled and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning. In the sixth, he doubled and reached third on an error. He became only the third major league player since 1900 with extra base hits in each of his first five games.

Cubs starter Jacob Turner (5-8) pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win. Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson (2-6) worked six innings in the loss. Right hander Hector Rondon worked the ninth for his 23rd save.

Brewers center fielder Gerardo Parra went 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI to pace the Brewers.

Left fielder Chris Coghlan and shortstop Starlin Castro also had two hits for the Cubs.

Soler got a big hand as he came to the plate in the second inning and looped a one-out double into the right-field corner off Nelson.

Soler scored the Cubs first run on catcher Castillo’s broken bat single to left. Castillo later made it 3-0 with a two-run homer to left with two out in the fourth.

The drive, which brought home Castro, was his career-high 11th home run.

The Brewers got one run back in the seventh when left fielder Khris Davis lined Turner’s 89th pitch to left field for his 21st home run of the year.

Turner departed in favor of newly called-up right-hander Blake Parker. Parra belted the first pitch from Parr for a solo homer that cut the Cubs lead to 3-2.

Turner allowed one earned run on five hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

Nelson came out for the seventh but didn’t throw a pitch. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke called on left-hander Zach Duke to face two batters, and then brought in right-handed reliever Jeremy Jeffress who got second baseman Javier Baez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Nelson’s outing included three runs on nine hits while he struck out four and walked one.

Third baseman Luis Valbuena restored a two-run lead at 4-2 in the eighth with his 16th homer of the season on a 1-1 pitch off Jeffress.

NOTES -- The Brewers activated RHP Jimmy Nelson and placed him on the mound for Monday’s series opener in one of several transactions to open the month. RHP Matt Garza (left oblique strain) and LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) were reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. ... Milwaukee also called up OF Logan Schafer and C Matt Pagnozzi from Triple-A Nashville while INF Jeff Bianchi (sore right elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list. ... The Brewers send RHP Yovani Gallardo (8-7, 3.26 ERA) against Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (7-5, 2.88 ERA) in Tuesday night’s second game. ... The Cubs recalled RHP Blake Parker from Triple-A Iowa prior to Monday’s game but other September call ups might wait until Iowa completes its season on Monday. ... The Cubs honors Chicago’s Little League national champions -- Jackie Robinson West -- in pre- and in-game events while Cubs players wore JRW jerseys for pregame warm-ups. ... RF Jorge Soler is among 21 players to make a Cubs debut this season. ... The Cubs finished August 16-14, their best August performance since going 16-13 in 2011.