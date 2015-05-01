Lester gets first win, Addison his first homer for Cubs

CHICAGO -- Jon Lester tried to take his first Chicago Cubs victory in stride on Friday.

“I just plod along, that’s what I’ve always done,” he said. “I don’t look at it as if I‘m due or anything like that, it’s just stick with the routine and stick with what I know.”

The Cubs left-hander allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four through seven shutout innings as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 in the opener of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

But it was hard for Lester (1-2) to brush off the significance of his first win in a Chicago uniform, especially after struggling in some of his earlier four starts.

“This is a big day for me personally,” he said. “You get that first W, obviously would have liked to have it happen a little while ago, but that’s not the case. We’ll celebrate this, have some fun with it, but tomorrow (it‘s) back to work and look forward to the next one.”

The free agent signee struggled to start the season but was increasingly effective in recent outings, including 10 strikeouts and a quality start his last time out despite a no-decision in Chicago’s 7-3 win over Cincinnati on April 24.

Cubs right-hander Hector Rondon struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

“(Lester) just keeps getting better,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “The fastball was really good, the cutter got better game in progress, the change up was there when he wanted it and the big old hook was there a couple of times, too.”

The Cubs’ lone run came from rookie second baseman Addison Russell, who clubbed his first major league home run in the third inning.

Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta (0-4) had his most effective outing and fewest runs allowed to date but still suffered a loss in his fourth consecutive start.

“You look at his outing today and he gives up one run and it’s a real nice job, but he’s working way too hard to get to that,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “When he’s on his game, the pitch count is going to be way low and we’ll be able to get him into the seventh, eighth (innings) and once in a while he goes nine.”

The Cubs (13-8) claimed their fifth win in six games and the Brewers (5-18) lost for the fifth time in their last seven.

Milwaukee threatened early and loaded the bases with two outs in the second but came up empty as Peralta struck out to end the inning.

Russell gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead with none out in the third with his first big league homer. He launched Peralta’s 3-2 pitch into the empty left field bleachers as the ball landed five rows into still-under-construction seating.

“It feels good and it was made it even more special because it was here at Wrigley,” Russell said. “The fans jumping up, just hearing the crowd roar was an awesome feeling.”

The last time a Cubs player’s first career home run was also the lone run in a game was nearly 81 years ago when Phil Cavarretta homered in a 1-0 win over the Reds at Wrigley Field on Sept. 25, 1934.

Maddon was concerned about a one-run lead being enough.

“When he hit it, I‘m asking myself is that going to hold up?” Maddon said. “That pitcher (Peralta) had really good stuff, they were really stingy and made really good plays on defense against our base running.”

The Cubs went on to load the bases with one out, but shortstop Starlin Castro grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Peralta threw 118 pitches in a six-inning outing. He allowed one run, eight hits and two walks and struck out six.

Castro and right fielder Jorge Soler led the Cubs with two hits apiece.

Center fielder Gerardo Parra and first baseman Jason Rogers each had two hits for the Brewers.

NOTES: Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred got his first look at the progress of Wrigley Field renovations during a Friday visit. “It’s interesting to see how far it’s come,” he said. “It looks like it’s going to be absolutely fantastic.” ... Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett, on the 15-day disabled list with a lacerated left hand, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Friday at Class A Wisconsin. ... The Brewers are 0-7 in series play this season and have spent 19 days in last place. ... Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez was a late scratch on Friday with left hamstring tightness. ... Milwaukee sends RHP Mike Fiers (0-3, 5.79 ERA) against Chicago RHP Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.03 ERA) in Saturday’s middle game. ... The Cubs went 12-8 for their first winning April since going 17-10 in March/April 2008. It’s the most April wins since a 12-14 record in 2011. ... Chicago RHP Jason Hammel, set to start in Sunday’s series finale, has struck out 23 batters in 25 1/3 innings and has issued just one walk. ... The Cubs entered Friday atop the National League and second in the big leagues with 25 steals. Houston leads with 29.