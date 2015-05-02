Fiers helps Brewers end six-game skid

CHICAGO -- Mike Fiers appears to be back on track.

The Milwaukee Brewers right-hander snapped a six-game losing streak, allowing one run and three hits while striking out 12 in a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

“I‘m glad he got back to the type of pitcher he is,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “We’ve been waiting for one of these starts to get him rolling because we know what happens when he gets on a roll.”

Ryan Braun’s first-inning home run gave Fiers all of the support he needed.

But the right fielder’s two-run shot was just the start for Milwaukee, which led 4-0 after two innings and gave Fiers (1-3) a comfortable cushion early in his six-inning outing, his longest of the season.

Fiers’ dozen strikeouts in six innings were his highest total since fanning 14 on Aug. 14, 2014, also against the Cubs.

“Today was good for me just because I was pounding the zone, throwing a lot of strikes (and) getting back to where I was before,” Fiers said. “Attacking the guys, making them swing and throwing my pitches where Maldy (catcher Martin Maldonado) set up and where he wanted me to throw them.”

Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (3-2) slipped to 2-3 all time against Milwaukee.

“Any time you face a quality pitcher like him, it’s important to get to him early,” Roenicke said. “We’ve seen him enough to know that if you don’t get to him early and he gets into a groove, you’re in big trouble.”

The Brewers quickly claimed a 2-0 lead as Braun clubbed his fifth home run of the season with one out in the first. He drove home shortstop Jean Segura with a first-pitch drive to center field.

Milwaukee picked up two runs in the second. Maldonado scored from second as center fielder Carlos Gomez’s pop to short right dropped for a single. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman Addison Russell collided as they chased the ball, allowing Gomez to reach second. Gomez came home on Segura’s two-out hit to left center.

Segura finished 4-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Arrieta departed after five innings, his shortest appearance in five starts. He allowed four runs and seven hits while walking one and striking out six.

“The home run early on by Braun really set the tone for them and we weren’t able to answer anything,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. “There was a lot of ride to (Fiers’) pitches and his cutter was very good also. I just think he was throwing where he wanted to.”

The Cubs got one run back in the sixth on Rizzo’s one-out home run to center, his third homer of the year. The Brewers matched the run when Segura tripled to deep center to score pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra with one out.

The Brewers added a final run when center fielder Logan Schafer reached base, advanced to second on shortstop Starlin Castro’s throwing error and raced home on Rizzo’s bad throw.

Milwaukee evened the series at one game apiece heading into Sunday’s series finale.

NOTES: The Brewers activated CF Carlos Gomez from the 15-day disabled list Saturday morning and reported no lingering issues with the strained left hamstring that had sidelined him since April 17. ... INF Luis Jimenez, who hit .067 (1-for-15) with six strikeouts in 15 games, was designated for assignment. ... Milwaukee will send RHP Jimmy Nelson (1-2, 3.63 ERA) against Chicago RHP Jason Hammel (2-1, 3.55 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale. Hammel needs two strikeouts to tech 900 for his career. ... The Brewers then travel to Los Angeles for a four-game series with the Dodgers while the Cubs head to St. Louis for four games. ... Saturday’s game-time temperatures were 73 degrees -- the highest so far this season. ... The Cubs entered Saturday third in the National League with a .332 on-base percentage. The Los Angeles Dodgers led at .345 while the St. Louis Cardinals were next at .338. ... Chicago was 10-5 against division opponents through Friday and hasn’t had a winning record against its division since going 47-32 in 2009.