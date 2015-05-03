Brewers club Cubs to notch first series win

CHICAGO -- The Milwaukee Brewers still have a big hole to climb out of, but after a dreadful April the month of May is off to a more promising start.

The Brewers won their second straight on Sunday, a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs for their first winning streak of the year.

Aramis Ramirez went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-run eighth-inning single.

Milwaukee, which took two-of-three from Chicago in the weekend series, won its first series in eight this season snapped a streak of 11 straight series losses dating to the end of the 2014 season.

“A lot of great things happened in the game,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, whose team is now 7-18. “The bad thing would be giving them two runs and letting them back in the game. Beside that, everything was really nice.”

Ramirez, the Brewers third baseman, clubbed a second-inning home run as he reached base three times, including a walk.

Neither starter -- Milwaukee right-hander Jimmy Nelson or Cubs righty Jason Hammel -- figured in decisions.

Instead, Brewers left-handed reliever Will Smith (1-0) worked one-third inning in the seventh for the win while right-handed reliever Francisco Rodriguez pitched the ninth for fourth save.

“Jimmy (did a) real nice job on the mound, and Smitty coming in to get the one out and (in the seventh) and the rest of the bullpen, great job,” Roenicke said.

Cubs right-hander Pedro Strop (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in a one-inning relief outing.

The Brewers jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second on Ramirez’s third home run of the season. The first-pitch shot off Hammel was deposited in the left field bleachers.

The Cubs matched the run in the bottom of the inning when Hammel’s sacrifice fly drove in catcher Miguel Montero.

Milwaukee added a run in the second when Nelson doubled to center and came home on center fielder Carlos Gomez’s single to right. Left fielder Khris Davis’ sacrifice to center drove in first baseman Adam Lind in the fourth for a 3-1 Brewers lead.

The Cubs scored twice in the fifth. Center fielder Dexter Fowler reached on a bunt and scored on first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s two-out triple off the center field wall.

Rizzo tied the game at 3 when he came home on third baseman Kris Bryant’s double.

Hammel departed with none out in the seventh after walking Ramirez. He officially worked six innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Nelson left in the seventh after allowing a two-out single to Cubs right fielder Jorge Soler. He threw 104 pitches in 6 2/3 innings, allowed three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out six.

Right before the game-winning single, Brewers shortstop Jean Segura fell to the ground and later left the game after being hit in the helmet by a Strop pitch in the eighth inning.

“(Brewers catcher Carlos) Gomez and (outfielder Gerardo) Parra told me, ‘He’s all right, he’s all right, he’s all right.’ That kind of helped a little bit. I think I got time to get back on what I needed to do,” a relieved Strop said.

Strop then intentionally walked the hotter-hitting Lind to get to Ramirez, who was batting .214 entering Sunday.

“It’s a much better match-up,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s just one of those things that’s under the category of, ‘It’s the right thing to do, it just didn’t work.’ That doesn’t mean it was wrong. It didn’t work out at that time.”

NOTES: RHP Kyle Lohse (1-4, 7.28 ERA) makes his 400th career start as the Brewers begin a four-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. ... Milwaukee has now used 24 different lineups through its first 25 games, including a new lineup in each of the last 22 games. ... 3B Aramis Ramirez second inning homer was the 368th all-time at third base, tying him for No. 5 all-time with Graig Nettles for most home runs hit strictly as a third baseman. ... The Cubs picked up RHP Anthony Varvaro off waivers from Boston prior to Sunday’s game. He was 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in nine relief appearances this year before an April 29 release. ... The Cups designated LHP Joseph Ortiz for assignment on Sunday. He was 0-1 with a save and 3.38 ERA at Triple-A Iowa. ... The Cubs send LHP Travis Wood (2-1, 3.04 ERA) against St. Louis in the opener of a four-game series in St. Louis. ... With Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s fifth inning triple he has now reached base in 12 straight games. Rizzo came into Sunday leading the majors with a .480 on-base percentage.